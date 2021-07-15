The Chairman of Caixabank, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, has affirmed today that, thanks to the transformation process that we will undergo in the coming years due to the impulse of the European Next Generation funds, “we are facing a unique opportunity to attack the chronic vulnerabilities of our economy ”.

During his participation in the ‘XXXI Elkargi Business Meeting‘, the president of the entity stressed that, in the current post-covid scenario, we are “at a crucial moment for our country that, for the first time, can emerge from a crisis with an unprecedented transformation.”

Goirigolzarri recalled that the economic policy measures implemented as a result of the pandemic had to be exceptional. The articulation of ERTEs, ICO guarantees and reciprocal guarantee companies (SGR), moratoriums and liquidity injections by central banks “have been key to mitigating the economic, financial and social impact.”

In relation to the evolution of the pandemic, the Chairman of CaixaBank has indicated that it is necessary to be “cautious”, although it is also true that “we are entering a recovery phase with great enthusiasm” and that “we are at the beginning of a recovery in which we must be very ambitious ”.

Goirigolzarri explained that the question is not the diagnosis of the vulnerabilities of the Spanish economy, but rather how we act to implement measures to mitigate their effects. In this sense, he has argued that one of the main weaknesses is low productivity, “although by relying on European funds we can reverse this situation.”

The improvement in productivity must be based, according to the Chairman of CaixaBank, on supply policies that are synonymous with “far-reaching reforms, such as the labor system, the pension system or regulations that do not promote the creation of new companies and establish barriers to healthy competition ”.

Transparency in the management of European funds

Goirigolzarri has argued that the use of European funds must have a “broad and not short-term” vision. “I understand that its use is tempting to achieve growth in the short term, but we must have a more strategic vision and ensure that its use improves the productivity of our economy in the medium and long term.”

Funds from the European Union have to be managed, as explained by the Chairman of CaixaBank, “with enormous transparency”, both in their own investment and in the results and impact they generate on society. At this point, he has warned that it is essential “to avoid using them with a dirigiste vision.”

“As a general principle, the administrations must have as their main objective the creation of conditions that serve to promote business initiatives, a breeding ground that supports entrepreneurship, and attracts and retains the best talent,” said Goirigolzarri.

The banking system can play a key role in the distribution of European funds, due to several factors: the ability of banks to mobilize huge amounts of funds, because companies will require additional financing to leverage their investments; due to the capillarity of the entities so that these funds reach SMEs, and because the banks have criteria and experience in choosing the recipient companies.

“As a country we are very interested in this issue and from the banking sector and, of course, from CaixaBank, we want to contribute all our capabilities and commitment,” said the president of the entity.

Education and training, keys to fight against inequality

For the Chairman of CaixaBank, this new allocation of resources towards sustainable productive activities leads to a challenge that is key for the future of society, such as education and training throughout the entire professional life of people.

The commitment to education and training, Goirigolzarri added, is revealed as “the best way to fight against inequality which, in the case of Spain and in contrast to the Anglo-Saxon countries, is justified by 80% by unemployment” .

“In this enormous transformation that we have ahead, the administrations have the weight of responsibility, but I honestly believe that it is a question that challenges us all, including companies. Because companies must be much more protagonists in, for example, Dual Training, in which we are very far from Central European practices ”, he pointed out.

CaixaBank’s position of strength after the merger

The president of the entity also referred to the environment in which financial institutions operate, marked by low interest rates, the strategic challenges derived from digitization, as well as the competitive pressures of new players.

“Faced with this environment, we understood that it was necessary to react and do so quickly. Consequently, we made the decision to merge CaixaBank and Bankia, which is the most important strategic decision that an entity can undertake ”, he acknowledged.

As a consequence of this, the resulting entity has a greater position of strength because it reaches a very notable critical size that improves efficiency and because “we have greater financial muscle to make the heavy investments required in the digitization and innovation processes that we want to lead ”.

In addition, after the integration, CaixaBank has greater financial robustness and a highly provisioned and well-capitalized balance sheet, with the aim of being close to companies and families to support them in their financial needs.

“With this merger we do not only seek to be larger, but our objective is more ambitious. We want to equip ourselves with the necessary capacities to lead the transformation process that is taking place in our sector “, indicated Goirigolzarri, after noting that” we do it from a model very close to society, to the needs of families and companies ” .