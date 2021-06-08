we are experiencing partial or total drops of Amazon, Spotify, Reddit, CNN, The New York Times, Vimeo, or Twitch

If you are trying to access Amazon, Twitch, Vimeo or Reddit (among many others) surely you are encountering an error message (“503 Service Unavailable” in many of them). The fault is not yours, but apparently a CDN called Fastly.

Although the indications initially pointed to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud platform, the information page of its servers shows that all are working normally.

The signs They point to the fall of Fastly, a Content Delivery Network (CDN) that allows accelerating the behavior of these web services by caching certain data so that when we access them, that access is almost instantaneous.

Developing…