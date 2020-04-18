After the abolition of the MX AscentThe criticism of the Mexican Soccer Federation’s management was immediate, as teams like the University of Guadalajara deeply regretted the direction that the national football will take.

“The worst thing that MLS has is that it has no promotion and relegation, and what we are emulating is that, the worst thing that League has. We are not emulating the possibility of bringing in European players, nor the collective television contracts or collective sponsorships. We are emulating mediocrity”Declared Alberto Castellanos, president of the Black Lions.

Regarding the statements of the president of Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla, who assured that the Liga de Ascenso is no longer affordable due to having an average attendance of five thousand fans, Alberto Castellanos was upset by these assertions.

“He is going to extremes, unfortunately he is taking as an example the worst entry in this tournament, which occurred in a Cimarrones game, as a reflection of the League and that does not count, he is showing us as the worst League in the world when that’s not true. In addition, much of us being as we are we owe to their decisions, “concluded Castellanos.

