“We are disabled at the height of our life”

Rich countries see how, thanks to vaccines, the pandemic recedes a little more every day. And while the focus is progressively withdrawn from the daily contagion account, other derivatives begin to gain importance. And one of the most important is that of all those who they contracted the virus but are still not recovering.

Under the term of Persistent Covid hides a disabling pathology, with very heterogeneous symptoms and an unknown cause that affects (and will affect) millions of people around the world. The most conservative estimates speak of 10% of symptomatic cases, but others raise this figure even to 20%.

Persistent Covid should not be confused with the sequelae of serious cases whose causes are known. It affects patients with symptoms that last even longer than 12 weeks after the acute phase of Covid has passed. “It is as if we have been sick since we became infected. Since we became ill, we have not returned to our normal life,” explains Beatriz Fernández, spokesperson and coordinator of the Long Covid Acts platform and affected by this pathology.

The profile of the patient is very different from the one admitted to an ICU. The vast majority of those affected by persistent Covid are women with an age of around 43 years and without previous known pathologies and the most common symptoms are shortness of breath, fatigue and brain fog.

The stigma of not being believed

People with this disorder often complain that their cases are not taken seriously and a diagnosis is difficult. Many health professionals are unaware of the existence of this pathology and it is common for some of its symptoms to be confused with those of others, such as anxiety.

Therefore, to help professionals and those affected, the Long Covid-ACTS association and the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) have promoted a extensive and complete clinical guide on persistent Covid, in which professionals from up to 48 scientific societies have participated.

“As the weeks went by I began to have new things: rashes, pharyngitis that lasted almost three months, earache, fatigue …”

“All studies confirm this, not only national surveys. It is thought to be between 10 and 15% of all Covid cases,” defends Lorenzo Armenteros, doctor and spokesman for the SEMG, who estimates that “We would be between 300,000 and 500,000” affected only in Spain.

“It cannot be considered a pandemic, but yes it is a major public health problem “adds Dr. Armenteros, who stresses that since it is not coded as a disease in most of Spain (it is only in Catalonia and Aragon), it is difficult to know how many people are actually affected.

“We see more and more patients who tell us: ‘I was not like that, I was not like that, it seems that I have changed. I did not have these headaches and I have not stopped having them since I had Covid, ‘says Armenteros.

Since it is not known what exactly causes the pathology, for now available treatments focus on the symptoms rather than the cause. “It is as if when we have pneumonia we treat exclusively the cough because we do not know how to treat pneumonia, when what benefits is treating pneumonia”, explains Armenteros.

It has been speculated that vaccines can alleviate some symptoms in patients with this pathology, but it is about very specific profiles and benefits very few people, defends Armenteros.

An endless list of symptoms

“I was infected in March 2020. I had mild Covid, not too high a fever, not much cough …” recalls Beatriz Fernández. “As the weeks went by I began to have new things: rashes, a pharyngitis that lasted almost three months, earache, fatigue… “.

“I was sick for four months and at least my voice came back. As time went by it improved. There are other symptoms that I continue to maintain, low-grade fever, gastrointestinal, peripheral neuropathy …”, he continues. “There are a couple of weeks that I am fine, then I relapse again”, Add.

“It becomes a coming and going from specialist to specialist. It is very chaotic. It is a challenge to have adequate medical care.”

Fernández highlights that, to the complication of living with persistent Covid, is added having to deal with a bureaucratic labyrinth to deal with. “You go from doctor to doctor. In Primary Care they do understand it, I go to Internal Medicine and you have to explain to the doctor and you depend a lot on receptivity. It becomes a coming and going from specialist to specialist. It is very chaotic, it is a challenge have adequate medical assistance. ”

A great challenge for the State

The persistent Covid mostly affects young people, which is frequently in its physical and working fullness. More than 70% of respondents in a SEMG study expressed feeling a moderate to severe disability when working, attending to family responsibilities or to enjoy your leisure and time with friends.

This group suffers a high rate of sick leave and job loss. In addition, the ignorance of the pathology and its lack of coding supposes more obstacles when it comes to demonstrating their disability before a judge. “It is an unknown new disease, we are very orphans”, synthesizes Bea Fernández.

Finally, Fernández asks young people and society as a whole not to relax: “The average age is very young, we are severely disabled when we are at the height of our life“, he concludes.