The Inter Milan doctor was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Giuseppe Bergomi, the club’s historic defender, suffered so much with the COVID-19 that he was barely able to sit for most of March.

Three Juventus players – Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala – also tested positive for the virus. The same happened with Paolo Maldini, Milan’s sports director, and Daniele, his 18-year-old son who had made his debut for the Rossoneri first team in February.

With Inter, Juventus and Milan – in addition to Napoli – all in action as calcium restarted this week with the semifinals of the Italian Cup, the effects of the pandemic will be in full swing on the players, technicians and executives of the clubs.

“I lost friends and people I knew,” Inter executive director Giuseppe Marotta told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“My loved ones and I do not get sick, but it is impossible not to be affected by the tragedies we have experienced,” added Marotta. “I have worked in Bergamo, Turin and now Milan, places where there was a lot of pain. We are defenseless, even within the privileged world of soccer. ”

With no public inside the stadiums, the return matches of the cup tournament will start with Juve at home against Milan on Friday, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. A day later, Napoli will receive Inter after exiting 1-0 in the first leg.

After three months of inactivity, the possibility of contesting extensions was ruled out if the global scoreboard remains tied after 90 minutes. The teams will immediately go to a definition by penalties both in the semifinals and in the final.

The final will be played in Rome next Wednesday. Series A will resume three days later.

ETERNAL BUFFON

Youth goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon needs another Italy Cup title to match the record for six shared by Roberto Mancini and Dejan Stanković.

Buffon’s first consecration in his career was at the 1999 Italia Cup with Parma. He was 21 years old.

Substitute in most of his cup tournament conquests with Vecchia Signora, Buffon has been involved in almost every game in the current edition.

As for the Juve attack, Dybala appears as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner because Gonzalo Higuaín is injured. Argentine Dybala tested positive for the virus for several weeks from March, but was asymptomatic.

THE FINANCES OF MILAN

Under UEFA’s siege to put their finances in order, Milan have a desperate need to win the cup title to qualify directly to the Europa League group stage.

Although returning to Europe would put Milan in the sights of UEFA, the team could receive an injection of up to 20 million euros ($ 20 million) in prizes and avoid seeking qualification in a preliminary phase.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, ruled out by injury, is one of three Milan players suspended for the second leg, along with defender Theo Hernández and midfielder Samuel Castillejo.

Against Rebić, of good season, will be the benchmark in the attack.

NAPOLI DE MUTO

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso is mourning after the death of his younger sister, Francesca, last week from diabetes.

The club’s “ultras” have posted posters to say they share the coach’s pain, and the players reacted similarly.

A title for Napoli would be a positive note in a turbulent season, in which Gattuso replaced fired Carlo Ancelotti in December in the midst of a long losing streak.

Sixth in Serie A, the Italy Cup title would give Napoli a direct pass to the next Europa League.

There are better feelings in the team. His defender Kalidou Koulibaly reappears after a five-month absence due to injury, although center-back Kostas Manolas was left out due to physical problems. Belgian striker Dries Mertens are said to have renewed a contract with Napoli, and the same goes for striker Lorenzo Insigne.

TITLE DROUGHT

Inter has been without a title for a decade, a drought that dates back to the conquest of the 2011 Italian Cup.

Although Inter are still racing in the Europa League and have a slim chance of winning Serie A, the cup is the best shot at a title in Antonio Conte’s first season as coach.

The duo made up of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez was in full steam before the stoppage. They had combined for 28 of Inter’s 49 goals in Serie A.

Inter can draw inspiration from the 3-1 victory they achieved on a visit to Napoli in January.

As for Bergomi and his doctor Piero Volpi, they have both recovered from the virus.