We are defenseless against the impact of a large asteroid

05/04/2021 at 3:34 PM CEST

If an asteroid were to get dangerously close to Earth these days, none of the currently available technologies would be able to stop the impact, as determined from a simulation carried out by NASA and ESA specialists. However, the threat could be detected early enough to evacuate the affected population.

Experts from both space agencies conducted a week-long exercise, developing a computer simulation with the purpose of stopping the threat of a fictional asteroid capable of destroying Europa. Beyond the characteristics of the test, what is important are its conclusions: with the technologies available today, an impact of this magnitude would be impossible to stop.

According to a NASA publication, the exercise carried out last month sought to evaluate the real capacity of action of NASA and ESA in the face of an event with similar characteristics. Almost like it was the script of an apocalyptic science fiction film, the test participants received new information every day about the orientation, trajectory and dimensions of the asteroid, which in this way became increasingly dangerous.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be NASA’s first demonstration of an asteroid deflection technology. The project is scheduled to launch this year. It will impact the asteroid Dimorphos in the fall of 2022 to change its orbit. In doing so, it will test a technology that could be used to deflect asteroids on a collision course with Earth. Credit: JHU Applied Physics Laboratory.

A possible impact

In this case, the end would not be what was expected for a film or for real life: the hypothetical scenario culminates with the impact of the fictional asteroid on Eastern Europe. However, as indicated in an article by Interesting Engineering, the consequences do not seem so fictitious if we take into account that the specialists concluded that today it would only be possible to evacuate the population with the necessary time, but not to stop the asteroid.

Although the real probabilities of the impact of an asteroid on the Earth with the magnitude enough to destroy a city are located in approximately 0.000001% per year according to NASA, other data forces us to be more cautious. For example, it is known that two-thirds of asteroids over 140 meters have yet to be discovered. In 2019, an asteroid the size of a football field was detected just 24 hours before passing between Earth and the Moon.

Deflecting asteroids is the hope

Considering that having information on time about the arrival of an asteroid with great destructive potential would not be enough to save humanity from a catastrophe that is almost impossible to imagine, space agencies are already thinking of new technologies that can offer other kinds of solutions. .

Under the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) program, NASA is already working on asteroid deflection. DART will be the first real demonstration of such a technology, to be launched later this year. The goal will be to impact the asteroid Dimorphos in the fall of 2022, seeking to modify its orbit in space. If the mission is successful, it would open the way for the development of key technologies to eliminate the threat of potentially dangerous asteroids, which are heading towards Earth and are detected in the future.

Dimorphos was observed and analyzed using ground-based telescopes that monitored its orbit and measured its change over time, as well as its relationship with the nearest asteroid, Didymos, to avoid the consequences on the latter of the impact on the main target, Dimorphos.

Cover photo: Image captured by the International Space Station Expedition 59 crew while orbiting 400 kilometers over Quebec, Canada. To the right, in the center, the ring-shaped lake is located within the eroded remnant of an ancient crater caused by the impact of a 100-kilometer-diameter asteroid more than 200 million years ago. Credits: NASA, International Space Station Expedition 59.

