“We are deeply saddened”, family mourns the death of rapper DMX

The rapper DMX died in New York at the age of 50.
Photo: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP / Getty Images
Rapper DMX, who was 50 years old, was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, at White Plains Hospital.
The news of his unfortunate departure was shared by his loved ones through a statement.
#BREAKING: Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50.
“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side,” says family in statement.https: // t.co/49Z3hJpzrt pic.twitter.com/ihDdC6Mhqu
– Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) April 9, 2021