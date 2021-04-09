“We are deeply saddened”, family mourns the death of rapper DMX

U.S.


The rapper DMX died in New York at the age of 50.

Photo: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP / Getty Images

Rapper DMX, who was 50 years old, was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, at White Plains Hospital.

The news of his unfortunate departure was shared by his loved ones through a statement.