We are coughing badly and this campaign wants to teach us through a dance

If we are asked to imitate a person coughing, it is likely that many of us will make the same gesture: place the hand in front of the mouth with a closed fist like picking up the cough inside the hand.

WHO warns that this frequent mechanical act is dangerous and a brand of cough syrup has launched a campaign on TikTok to teach us how to cough properly.

Nobody is spared: from ordinary people to presidents of states, through presenters and television figures, we have seen and continue to see all kinds of people “coughing badly”. And it is that the coronavirus pandemic has taught us that even the smallest gestures can have serious consequences.

Coughing on our hands we are facilitating the spread of coronavirus and other pathogens: with that same hand we will touch other people as well as objects and surfaces on which we will spread our germs.

What, then, is the correct way to cough? According to the WHO, the ideal is to do it on the inside of the elbow, an area much less likely to come into contact with objects and with others.

To help make people aware of the correct way to cough and get rid of the old habit of using the fist, the brand of antitussive syrup Mucosolvan, from the agency Saatchi & Saatchi Düsseldorf, has launched a creative campaign called Spread Love, Not Cough.

The action has been developed on the TikTok platform and uses a viral choreography that includes the correct gesture to cough. In this way, the dance is intended to convey the message in a positive way without having to use an accusing tone. And is that, after more than a year of pandemic, many people are tired of dramatic and funeral messages and some brands prefer to opt for a more optimistic tone to get the viewer hooked.

