The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed its concern for Nicaragua on Wednesday as it is a vulnerable country that undergoes community transmission of Covid-19, but where measures such as social distancing are not implemented to combat the spread of the virus.

“We are concerned about the situation of the disease in places like Nicaragua,” said Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Emergency Program, when asked by the . agency about the situation in the countries of Central and South America and what recommendations provided by the organization.

Ryan emphasized that once community broadcasting is installed in a country, it is difficult to control it, so it will require “a comprehensive strategy for public measures and having a community that is very involved in those measures, very solid governance and sustained commitment over time”, but even with this, “the virus can be uncontrollable and cause much suffering and death.”

The official agrees with the statements made by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which said the practice of distancing is essential if you want to reduce cases of contagion and deaths in the country.

Diet without a strategy plan

The WHO official acknowledged that not all countries act in the same way to slow the advance of the virus since they work according to their reality, but the governments that implement a series of measures and involve the community are the most successful. succeeded in saving lives.

“The most successful countries have been those that have opted for this battery of measures, for making the community very involved, they have been extremely clear how they have communicated with their society, they have been governed by scientific data, they have been strict with the surveillance measures and identification of cases and have wanted to maintain health and social measures over time, “said Ryan.

The specialist also stressed that “there is no single recipe” to handle this pandemic, but advised governments to be consistent, send clear messages, get society to adhere to these measures, and be governed by science and evidence.

“Adapting global knowledge to local ones, the countries that have aligned this validated data globally and have adapted it to their reality are the most successful,” he insisted.