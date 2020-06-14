Diego Pablo Simeone attended the media in the pre-match that this Sunday faces the Atlético de Madrid with the Athletic in San Mamés. The Argentine coach has admitted that he is concerned « about everything » in the resumption of the League, as they enter « unknown » terrain.

Concerns

We are concerned about everything because we are going to enter something unknown. It is a championship with eleven dates, with five changes, games every three four days … I am concerned about everything and busy trying to solve the difficulties that will appear in the best way.

Calendar

Bilbao is the only thing that interests us. We cannot handle some situations, we have to adapt, we do not understand the excuses. The schedule they tell us, to put on the clothes and to the court.

Victory at Anfield

It is far behind. It was very important, but today is a completely different scenario, the coaches will have to bring the players to the same line. The changes will be decisive; if they go in well, the team will maintain strength.

Five changes

We are going to face a lot of new situations. I think it is correct to have more variants to refresh before the number of games that we are going to have. The greater the group’s capacity for compression, of the importance that there is, either in 20 minutes or in 70, the difference will be. We are already seeing it in some matches, that the fresh people that come in end up being decisive; Now, more than ever, you depend on the group. If five minutes before was a lot, now any minute will have a lot of value.

Ambition

The team that manages to awaken the amateurism that we had when we played in the square, in a field without people or when we were boys … Those who have the ambition and the competitive gene that not only awakens people, will have a plus. The technical quality of the footballer, since the physical part has not been able to develop in the best way, will be an important point and will depend on how the coaches can handle this situation, how to make all the footballers feel important. We are going to face unknown situations.

Behind closed doors

All teams thrive on that number twelve player. In the Metropolitan Wanda we depend a lot on that situation. But there is the ambition of each one, which is related to the motivation to meet the objectives, knowing that there will be different situations. People are very important, but they will not be. As much as we think about everything that is going to happen, it is time for acceptance. It is what it is, and you have to prepare to perform in the best way.

Template status

I look forward to them and wanting to play soccer, although it is almost impossible to talk about their physical shape after only a few weeks of preparation. Words count little, we need facts. Tomorrow we are going to find a competitive rival, strong, who knows what he plays. We prepared ourselves in the best way we could, and now, to play. We will see how we can solve the difficulties that will appear.

Philip’s down

You need more preparation to find your best level. He is tall, strong and big … We need 60 minutes, 30, to have the best Felipe again, the one who left a League and Champions League at a very high level.

Marcos Llorente

Marcos gives us important alternatives. We can play with three in the middle, with Carrasco up, with Llorente on the right … Marcos has a very good physical condition and second-line finish; He showed it when we took Costa out. It gives us work in the middle and a route and goal chance.

Monkey March Burgos

It is an important decision for him, he will meet challenges that will motivate him and generate energy and desire to meet the goals he needs. Some footballers have already commented on what Germán has given us. Leo wish the best.