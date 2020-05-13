The President of the United States, Donald Trump, assured this Monday that “about 300,000 tests a day” are being carried out in the country and announced that his administration will allocate 1 billion dollars to increase the capacity to carry out diagnostic tests to face the pandemic.

“Three weeks ago we were doing about 150,000 tests a day, now we are doing about 300,000 tests a day; a 100% increase, “Trump said during a press conference held at the White House.

Likewise, the president revealed that the Executive has approved granting “1,000 million dollars to states, territories and tribes” to strengthen the testing system throughout the country. In a statement released hours earlier by the Government, it was stated that this figure would be $ 11 billion. At the moment the White House has not clarified whether it was a typo or a mistake by the president.

“This large investment will ensure that the US it continues to carry out more tests than any other country in the world, by far, “he said.

The United States records more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and has suffered 79,935 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

“If people want to get tested, they can be tested, but most should not want to be tested,” said the president of this country, which has more than 328 million inhabitants.

The president’s appearance comes after it emerged last week that both one of his personal assistants and an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence’s team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence’s negative

In this sense, Trump announced that Pence has undergone the test and that, like the other people who were in contact with the two infected people, he has tested negative.

“I only know that the people who saw them were tested, the results were negative and they are still being quarantined anyway,” he said.

The situation has certainly led various members of the team appointed by the White House to manage the pandemic to announce that they will remain in quarantine. Today, moreover, journalists and various members of the government were seen wearing masks for the first time while they were at the presidential residence.

“I don’t think the system has failed at all (…). It is something that can happen, remember, it is the hidden enemy, “said Trump, who also explained that all those who enter the Oval Room undergo the diagnostic test and, therefore, do not feel” any kind of vulnerability ” against a possible contagion.

Likewise, Trump reported that he has required that all those who meet him must wear masks.

When asked if the country is prepared to reactivate its economy, considering that not even the White House has managed to isolate itself from the new coronavirus, Trump pointed out that this is a decision that falls to the governors of each state.

However, he added: “It appears that some Democratic states are making no effort to return to work and that is something that people are not going to accept.”