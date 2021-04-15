“We are better as friends” – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have separated, as confirmed in a statement where they say they work better as “friends.”

“We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being that,” they told the Today show. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for their children ”.

López, 51, and Rodríguez, 45, asked for privacy for the sake of their families at this time of uncertainty.

“Jennifer is struggling with trust issues. They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged. “revealed a source in early March about the relationship crisis in People magazine.The star of “Southern Charm”, Madison LeCroy, was singled out as the third in the relationship between Jlo and Rodriguez, however they both denied it Photo: (madison.lecroy)

Page Six previously revealed that the stars, who got engaged in 2019 but postponed their wedding twice, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, had parted ways due to the Rodriguez scandal with the star of Southern Charm, Madison LeCroy.

Earlier this year, LeCroy’s co-stars accused her live of having an inappropriate relationship with a married former MLB player. LeCroy later admitted to FaceTiming Rodriguez, but denied anything beyond the calls.

“I have spoken to him on the phone. That’s the truth, but we’ve never had a physical thing, is just an acquaintance. He has never physically cheated on his fiancée (JLo) with me. All of this was a year ago. I do not know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family or mine, ”LeCroy said. This Wednesday Rodriguez shared this photo next to his daughters, in it he made no mention of Jlo, which would reinforce his statement of focusing on the family

These statements are given after a week ago, during a special program of the cast meeting of “Southern Charm”, Craig Conover, a partner in said reality, assured the following about Madison: “You flew to Miami to have sex with a very famous former MLB player”.

Faced with such a statement, she replied: “It’s false. He contacted me, and yes, we texted each other, but other than that, nothing else happened. “

According to Us Weekly, the Latin singer felt “used and humiliated “ by her fiancé when the news reached her. A source told the publication that the interpreter had a fit of rage and yelled at Alex when she found out about this alleged new infidelity.

Another source told Page Six in March: “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally parted ways. There were already problems, but Jennifer was very embarrassed. “

The former Yankees player is known for his reputation as a womanizer. Before falling in love with J.Lo, he had romances with celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and Madonna. And it is also not the first time that J-Rod faces scandals related to infidelityIt was precisely this type of problem that he had with his former partner, the Cuban José Canseco, who literally accused him of cheating on the singer and actress with his ex-wife Jessica Sekely. “Alex Rodríguez stops being a piece of shit. Stop fooling Jennifer Lopez, “he wrote on Twitter.

This was one of the strongest scandals the couple has faced.

The couple got engaged in March 2019. While they they were getting married in Italy in June 2020, were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 crisis. “It was a big problem, ”the actress said about taking a hiatus from her plans to get married. “It was very sad since we had everything planned. Maybe that was not the right time. “

Lopez added that the closure allowed her and the former New York Yankees player to spend more time with their children. While the “Hustlers” star is the mother of 13-year-old twins Max and Emme from her relationship with Marc Anthony, Rodríguez has two daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Source: Infobae