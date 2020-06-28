Gerard Piqué continues to speak on social networks. The azulgrana central, who after the game against Celta published an enigmatic tweet in English that said “we were destined to pretend. To pretend « and that a week ago said that it was going to be » very difficult to win the League « , now has changed his speech to launch a completely opposite message to his words after the draw against Sevilla.

Remember one thing, We are Barça and this is not over yet. Fighting to the end is part of our DNA. Head very high and on Tuesday we will go for it all », assured Piqué one day after drawing against Celta in Balaídos. These statements are in complete contrast to the speech he was selling in recent days, which Riqui Puig had also joined.

After drawing to zero against Sevilla in another bad game for Barcelona, ​​Piqué sent a dart to the VAR: « Given the days that have happened it will be difficult for Madrid to lose points ». « I think it will be very difficult to win this League. We are going to do everything possible, but I suppose they will be lost by very few points. Not depending on us is more complicated, « he added.

The campaign against arbitration does not seem to have turned out as expected and, after seeing how a title they had at their fingertips is complicated He has decided to park the role of victim and change his speech. Piqué, one of the locker room heavyweights, calls for unity and warns that they are going to leave their skin to try to reverse this situation and get to revalidate the league title. Although they no longer depend on themselves.