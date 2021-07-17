“We are aware and mentally prepared for the Olympic Games”

07/17/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

The draw against the Japanese team left some positive notes on the Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente, such as “energy, dedication, work or sacrifice & rdquor ;, he commented at the press conference after the friendly match before the match starts. olympic.

De la Fuente was aware that the match against Japan “was going to cost & rdquor; and acknowledged that the players were “thick & rdquor ;, but assured that “They are eager to demonstrate their work and quality and are aware and mentally prepared for the start of the Olympic Games & rdquor;.

One of the men who stood out the most in the game was Pedri who, despite starting as a substitute, the Canarian showed his enormous quality in just 20 minutes on the pitch shaking the game completely.

“Pedri has to continue growing to bring joy to Spanish football, the national team and his club. We have chosen to dose our efforts to preserve everyone’s health. He has many records in football and can help us a lot, but as long as he is surrounded by other great players & rdquor;, highlighted the coach. Carlos Soler expressed himself along the same lines, who asserted that “Having a player like him by your side makes everything easier & rdquor;.