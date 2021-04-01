The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has warned this Wednesday of the “critical moment” that Spain is experiencing in epidemiological terms. From Valladolid, where the weekly meeting of the Interterritorial Council has been held, Darias has asked the population for responsibility, and “time.”

“We need many things, but especially one: time,” said the minister. “We need to buy time, because each week that passes, advancing in vaccination and containing infections, we are buying time from the virus,” explained Carolina Darias, asking “that vaccines be the ones that buy time for the virus to prevent this rebound from going to a fourth wave ”.

Darias has stressed that “we are at a critical moment.” “We see a rise, slow but a rise, in the cumulative incidence, with a significant prevalence of the British variant,” said the minister, warning that the percentage of occupancy of critical care beds is in some communities above 20 %, a figure higher than that observed in other valley periods in Spain.

The minister explained that the country is currently in a period of valley transmission with an upward trend in almost all territories, although very unevenly. The cumulative incidence of the communities ranges from 26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Valencian Community to 281 in Navarra, not counting the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, with higher incidences.

Changes in the new mask law

This Wednesday, the Interterritorial Council has agreed to review in detail the brand new ‘new normal law’, very controversial in establishing the mandatory use of masks despite maintaining the safety distance.

