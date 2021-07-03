We are always at war. ‘Vigil’ trailer

Two months after the first, the BBC has released a new trailer of ‘Vigil’, a promising suspense series that is endorsed “by the same producers of ‘Line of Duty’, ‘Bodyguard’ and ‘The crimes of Pembrokeshire'”.

The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing boat and a death aboard the submarine HMS Vigil put the police in conflict with the British Navy and security services. Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre will be in charge of directing an investigation on land and sea into a conspiracy that will take us to the heart of British national security.

Suranne Jones (‘Doctor Foster’) and Rose Leslie (‘The Good Fight’) lead the cast of this miniseries created by Tom Edge (‘CB Strike’), also its screenwriter with Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. For their part, Isabelle Sieb (‘The Athena’) and James Strong (‘Vanity Fair’) have been responsible for directing its six episodes, at the rate of three each.

Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle round out the main cast of this World Productions production which will be released in the UK. Joined at the end of this year. For its part, ITV Studios is in charge of managing its international sales.

