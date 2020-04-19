The President reiterated that the population must comply with the recommendations of Hugo López-Gatell.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked their counterparts for China Xi Jinping, and of United States Donald Trump, the support they have given Mexico to face the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a video on social networks, the federal president announced that for the first time he spoke with the Chinese president, of whom he said, he promised to send 450 more fans, between April 26 and May 2.

“Total, in April it went from 140 to 710 fans, that is, 600 more, and the total for April and May there will be 1,270 fans from China“He expressed.

In the case of Donald Trump, López Obrador reiterated that he has behaved in an extraordinary way and that he has had solidarity with the people of Mexico.

“I spoke to him to ask him to help us with fans. As I already made known, he answered me on Friday that they are going to deliver a thousand fans, but there is something additional. United States, as it also needs fans because they are suffering like everyone else from this pandemic, it limited the sale of the fans it produces to other countries; in the case of Mexico there is no such restrictionthat is, we can acquire the fans that are required, “he said.

With this, the president stated, “we are ready to face the worst moment of the pandemicAccording to the specialists, it will be presented from May 2 to May 8 ”.

“So we are going to have in general like 13 thousand fans because in addition to this, we have acquired fans and already the public sector hospitals had fans and we made this agreement with the private hospitals, which is also an extraordinary act of solidarity, ”he indicated.

As of Thursday, April 23, he recalled that private hospitals are going to have 3,150 beds to attend to patients with other illnesses in order to free the hospitals of the IMSS, ISSSTE and Ministry of Health, which will be destined to attend Covid-19 sufferers.

“We are also preparing ourselves, we are about to have all the necessary doctors so that no patient is left without a ventilator, that all those who unfortunately have to be intubated, have care, no one is left with this opportunity and that no matter the age . The most important thing is life, we will continue to act responsibly, everyone ”, external.

In the recording of almost 10 minutes, López Obrador emphasized that the entire population must heed the recommendations of Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, and all the doctors and scientists who are helping to drive the plan to face the health emergency.

“We are doing well, we are advancing and we must continue with the discipline. We must stay at home and the healthy distance and only go outside if it is very essential … We will continue with this quarantine, paying attention to those who know, to the specialists, we cannot get to think about everything, everyone has their experience , his knowledge, his profession, his trade, “he said.