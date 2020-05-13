In the midst of the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, the credit-backed loan fintech Creditas achieved one feat: making a profit for the first time since its founding eight years ago. But for that, the Spanish company Sergio Furio had to cut its growth rate in half, spending less on marketing, before the demand for credit was so great that the startup was unable to raise funds in the capital market. “At the end of March, the market stalled and there was a lot of uncertainty. We decided to reduce the pace and ended up reaching profit,” says the executive, in an exclusive interview with state.

The ability to operate in the blue gives more peace of mind to Creditas, which has 1,600 employees divided between Brazil, Spain and Mexico, to navigate during the pandemic. But for Furio, it is still difficult to predict the size of the crisis. “We are already experiencing a hurricane (with the arrival of the coronavirus), in which nobody knew what was happening. Now the recession is going to come, people will feel it”, says the executive.

In the following interview, he talks about the two months that his company has been operating remotely, renegotiations and also about the plans for the future – of Creditas and the sector as a whole. Despite the horror behind the disease, he sees that social isolation will accelerate the digitization of the banking system. “This will generate a revolution in costs”, he says.

Creditas started operating in the home office on March 13th. What is the balance that mr. do these two months of crisis?

It changed a lot: we put 1,600 people in remote work in about 24 hours. Being a digital company shows that we can work remotely. We increased the frequency of communication, now we have conversations with the entire company weekly. Even far away, we managed to create rituals to stay close. After we managed to ensure that the team was well, we went to worry about the quality of our credit portfolio. We redoubled our efforts: we moved the team to double the size of the client management team. It had about 60 people, now there are 120. Taking care of customers is our daily bread, because the model only works if we have a current recipe. And our default metrics did not increase significantly, they were well below the market average.

Why does Creditas achieve a lower default rate? And how does technology relate to this?

On account of the guarantee-based loan, whether using the house, the car or the salary. If the product is well configured, it is possible to have a lower interest rate, the term is longer and does not compromise the customer’s income. It is a less risky product than a credit card, personal loan or overdraft. If I compromise my client’s income less, it means I’m more resilient. In addition, as the asset is at stake, the customer has an incentive not to want to default on the loan. At a time of expansion, I understand, this makes my margin on credit less than other types of credit in the market. In times of retraction, however, we have a minor side effect. Technology, on the other hand, goes a long way in how we manage to originate credit – that is, make loans. Today, we have almost 350 technology professionals perfecting credit origination processes. Automating the loan process, 100% digital, allows us to reduce costs – to analyze a loan manually, I will say, it is a work of art, but it is very expensive. Today, the customer does everything over the internet. And in times of a pandemic, it means that I don’t have to stop generating loans just because the client is unable to physically sign a contract.

What was the biggest problem that Creditas faced in that period?

It was the capital market. Our way of working is that we originate credit and then securitize it, that is, it will capture it in the market. And in the second half of March, the capital market crashed. It was a moment of uncertainty, but we managed to navigate this: since the beginning of the pandemic, we have managed to guarantee R $ 200 million in the market. We had already secured R $ 350 million in February, so now we are more relaxed about this. But, as a precaution, we decided to reduce our growth rate. We were growing at 8% to 10% per month in the past few months. In April and May, we are expected to grow between 4% and 5% per month. We reduced the investment in marketing to reduce the growth of the portfolio, because there was this doubt about how we were going to raise funds. But even with less marketing, there was still a lot of demand for loans. In the end, the volume of orders fell much less, in percentage terms, than the cut in marketing expenses. And the result is that, for the first time in eight years with the company, we are making a profit, due to this reduction in investments. As our portfolio is large and has quality, we managed to make cash even without growing, due to recurring revenue.

It’s a surprise. It is expected that, in a time of crisis, a credit company would grow more due to the demand for loans.

We wanted to grow more, but the capital market did not exist. If we borrowed using the company’s cash, the risk would be much greater. Now, the capital market is calmer, but not the rest of the world. We are already experiencing a hurricane, in which no one knew what was going on. Now the recession is coming, now people are going to feel the crisis. There is a lot of danger, but we are already more stable.

But people are in a more complicated situation. Were there many requests for renegotiation?

When the Central Bank issued the regulation that customers could stop paying loans, we were concerned – after all, whoever invested in credit also needs the money back. But I believe that things are going well: less than 8% of the loans we have had requests for renegotiation. And then we show users that renegotiation should only happen if the customer really needs it. Because renegotiating means increasing the term or the amount of interest, and that makes things more expensive. In the end, we ended up having only about 3% of the loans renegotiated. Now, on the payroll side, what we are applying is a negotiation around the reductions in wages, proportional to the cut that was applied.

Was it necessary to layoffs?

It was the first question we heard from our investors. We decided not to, even because of our business model. Life remains normal, as far as possible, for us. What happened is that we did some occasional layoffs – one in the event area, for example, which is something that didn’t make sense at the present time. And we also made layoffs for performance, something that is natural in our company, considering the fast growth model and the search for results. Some people are promoted and others are fired for performance. We are holding on to hiring and we will not have any layoffs – not least because I believe that, in the post-coronavirus world, our credit model will have much more strength, because there will be less granting of unsecured loans, such as personal credit lines. As our credit is guaranteed, we will be less impacted.

In February, Creditas launched the Creditas Store, a store with payroll loans, and had several plans for the future. How did the coronavirus change those plans?

In fact, it changes very little or almost nothing. By the end of the month, we will start selling all Apple products through Creditas Store. Before, it was just the iPhone. The residential solutions team, ranging from property-based credit as collateral, to renovations, continues as a whole. The construction material sector is one of the few that is growing, because people stay at home and want to make a reform to live better. So we’re doing well. Last week, we launched an internal pilot for buying and selling cars with guaranteed credit. By the end of the month, we want to release it to the general public. And we are getting ready to make the first loans in Mexico, the problem is that the registry offices are not working there. There is a question of trade-offs: ok, the person may be using less finance to buy a car. But she will keep the car that she has for longer, so it can serve as collateral for a loan. In our view, nothing changes: we are accelerating. And as we are generating cash, we do not need to raise money, we can decide when we are going to make a new round of funding. I believe that the growth reduction we had was temporary: the teams, in fact, are already working so that we can grow around 8% in June.

And like mr. Do you see the fintech sector in the midst of this crisis?

I am proud that we are accelerating the pace of digitization. If you add up all the fintechs, we are still a percentage of the banking market. But we’re poking banks for them to speed up their digitalization. The coronavirus is a horror. But from our perspective, it brings an accelerated digitalization of the world. I imagine that, in the near future, banks will accelerate the process of closing branches, which can cause layoffs, but it will also generate a revolution in costs for customers, probably also in reducing interest rates. Are many small fintechs going to have problems in the meantime? Yes, and they bring a lot of innovation, you need to pay attention to them. And speaking of the distant future, I believe that there will no longer be a dichotomy between fintechs and banks. I never understood that distinction – the only difference is that one started with technology and the other didn’t. Fintechs are regulated, licensed, some are even bigger than banks. In ten years, the two will converge: fintech will be more “bank” and the bank will be more fintech, in a convergence process that will bring more competition. It will be good for everyone.

See too:

Musk’s SpaceX will be on two more NASA missions

.