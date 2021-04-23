We are all in solidarity with Asian immigrants



Several Asian women were killed last month in a shooting at an Atlanta spa.

Photo: Megan Varner / Getty Images

No law can teach you to look with respect at a human being who physically appears different, even though in the end we are of the same species and live on the same planet. But the National Congress is debating a project that we should all support.

That is the example that leaders such as Democrat Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell seem to give us by the Republicans, who are trying to join forces on a bipartisan agreement to pass a law in defense of Asians, a minority of immigrants who are having a hard time due to the pandemic. .

The leaders work shoulder to shoulder to pass a law on hate crimes against the Asian-American community that in its first debate achieved almost unanimous support in the Senate with 92 votes in favor and just 6 against, including that of a congressman with blood of immigrants like Ted Cruz.

The proposal of the Democratic legislator for Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, with the New Yorker Grace Meng calls for resources to reduce the discriminatory language with which the pandemic is mentioned when talking about the “China virus”.

He also proposes that a senior official investigate the attacks or harassment related to Covid-19; a virus that left this community at the center of the hurricane in the last year.

Other proposals suggest supporting the training of law enforcement agencies and establishing a line to report and punish aggressors.

Also on Tuesday there was an example march of union with the community of the Presbyterian church in Norwood, New Jersey, in support of Asians where Pastor Timothy Son, of Korean descent, assured that, regardless of race or creed, we must put an end to racial hatred attacks.

Spitting, insulting or hitting to blame people with oriental physical features for the Covid-19 pandemic is not new in the United States and last year the organization “Stop AAPI Hate” reported more than 2,800 attacks.

However, the story is even older than the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, when the country entered the Second World War and discrimination against the Japanese increased.

And in 1882 there was talk of the “yellow danger” due to the arrival of Chinese workers, while now, hundreds of years later, a virus that no one can see, from which it seems impossible to defend oneself and which is still debated as to whether its origin occurred in the Wuhan province, China, leaves all Asians unprotected.

Hispanics have also suffered this discrimination firsthand. That is why we cannot remain silent and we must be in solidarity with a community that, like us, works to survive, waiting for the irrational hatred to end.