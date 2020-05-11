In recent days, specialists have debated “the Swedish case”, because Sweden applied different sanitary measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast to other countries, where strict measures were applied, in Sweden a “soft confinement” prevails, which consists of limited restrictions: gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited, kindergartens and kindergartens remain open, as well as restaurants and bars, where people must be seated not less than two meters away.

In Sweden, only universities are closed, but not borders, hairdressers, cinemas, theaters, gyms and parks.

The Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke was one of the specialists who participated in the design of the “soft confinement”.

In an interview for Infobae, the first chief scientist at the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and a government adviser, stated that “everyone is going to get the virus”, despite the fact that some apply more strict measures than others.

“I think the results will be very similar in all countries. This disease spreads like fire and what you do does not change too much. Everyone is going to spread the virus. Everyone in the world at the end. Until there is a vaccine, “he said.

He commented that the countries imposed strict confinement because they followed others, since he considers that “for politicians it is important to show strength and action”, he even pointed out that “there was a race between politicians”.

The also member of the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Risks (STAG-IH) of the World Health Organization, pointed out that it is not scientifically proven if maintaining strict confinement will bring favorable results against COVID-19.

“No one knows if closing schools is going to have an effect; many have told the population to stay in their apartments. It’s weird, because it’s nice to be outside and you should be. The infection spreads very little outdoors. In fact, the risk is much lower. “

