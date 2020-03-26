This is how the governor of Puebla responded to the former Mexican president, who previously described Miguel Barbosa as a false poor man.

After the governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, declare that the coronavirus Covid-19 only affects wealthy peopleFor which the poor are immune, former President Felipe Calderón responded to the Puebla president.

“(Referring to Barbosa) It does fall into several risk categories. Diabetes, obesity … But as he says that the poor are not infected and he assumes (falsely) as poor, that they will attend to coronavirus patients, “Calderón said in a tweet.

The governor of Puebla did not take long to respond to the former president, to whom he stated that all citizens are at risk for the Covid-19 coronavirus, “Including drunkards.”