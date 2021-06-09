“We are against the Copa América but we will never say no to the Seleçao”

06/09/2021 at 6:34 AM CEST

The Brazilian internationals finally published a manifesto in which they criticize Comenbol for how it has managed the organization of the Copa América, avoid any reference to the CBF and the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, and end up confirming that they will be in the continental tournament that begins next Sunday in their country.

“Whoever wants to express himself politically, should do so at home, but not with the Seleçao shirt”, assured Marquinhos, who was the captain of Canarinha in the victory against Paraguay 0-2 in a qualifying match for Qatar 2022. It is a phrase that synthesizes the spirit of a soft, disappointing and surprising statement because there is no explicit reference to the 474,000 deaths in Brazil from Covid-19.

The tone is very different from that used by NBA players during the presidency of Donald Trump, or to the commitment of athletes such as the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis hamilton, with the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are a united group, but with different ideas. For various reasons, be they humanitarian or professional, we are dissatisfied with the conduct of the Copa América by Conmebol, whether it was based late in Chile or even in Brazil. All the recent events lead us to believe in an inadequate process in its realization “, indicates the text.

DO NOT GET WET WITH BOLSONARO

The Brazilian internationals are betting on an aseptic and apolitical stance. “It is important to highlight – The statement continues – that, at no time, did we want to turn this discussion into politics “.

“We are aware of the importance of our position, we follow what the press publishes and we are present on social networks. We also demonstrate to prevent more false news involving our names from circulating in rebellion with the true facts”, Add.

And they conclude by remembering that “we are professional soccer workers” So what “We have a mission to fulfill the historic green and yellow jersey five times world champion”. “We are against the organization of the Copa América, but we will never say no to the Brazilian Seleçao”, they indicate.

The director of national teams, the former player Juninho Paulista, He said that the statement not only exposes the point of view of the group of players but also represents the coaching staff and professionals who work with the Brazilian team.