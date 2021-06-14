‘We are afraid that our children will be infected, but we have to engage’

MEXICO CITY.- Seven days after face-to-face classes were resumed in Mexico City, which is located in the Green Traffic Light, this Monday, June 14, only 47 students attended Technical High School 49 located in the Santo Domingo Coyoacán neighborhood.

The parents told Excelsior feel afraid of a possible contagion among their children in the classrooms.

After what happened in high school in Tláhuac, we are already afraid that our children will be infected, but we also have to adapt to the new normal and they are also desperate to be locked up, so we have no choice but to bring them but with his mask and mask, “shared Alejandro, father of one of the students.

For Mrs. Alicia, mother of another adolescent from Technical High School 49, the responsibility for possible infections lies with the parents.

One like mom or dad quickly identifies when your child is not well, that the temperature, sore throat, runny nose, headache and much more. If you identify that you do not bring it and if you bring it then that irresponsible because then it is not contagious at school, it is transmitted elsewhere and it infects classmates. We have to be responsible and then demand the teachers because at least here in this school they have been very strict with all the measures, “he said.

Meanwhile, Technical High School 80 located in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, Tláhuac mayor’s office, will remain closed until further notice after the first case of covid-19 was registered on June 10, three days after the resumption of face-to-face classes. A notice was posted on the main gate of the campus.

Parents, scheduled face-to-face activities are suspended until further notice. Yours sincerely, the Management ”.

On this campus today, Monday, June 14, the presence of teachers or administrative personnel was not observed.

