The King of Spain, Felipe VI, presided over Armed Forces Day this Saturday and stressed that “we are a great country that always face difficulties head on however great they are and knows how to overcome them ».

Dear friends, today Saturday San Fernando day It is the date on which we traditionally celebrate Armed Forces Day and take its central act to different cities. It is an excellent opportunity for our citizens to get closer and get to know the Armed Forces better with open days. But the validity of the state of alarm does not allow it, although it would be everyone’s wish, ”he began explaining.

As recognized by Felipe VI, we are before «days of mourning and national mourning for the thousands of deaths that the pandemic has left and the enormous pain it has caused in families. ” «I know that the Armed Forces on their special day they join all the compatriots », has thanked.

Despite the difficulties in organizing a celebration event, Felipe VI has wanted to be with the Army. «Your supreme command and, above all, As a companion I did not want to stop being with you », he remarked, “in the most opportune way, according to the circumstances, I did not want to miss an appointment very dear and longed for by me”. “Me recognition for your service to Spain, a sentiment that I share with all Spaniards. Thank you on your behalf for always being at your service, “he insisted.

On the other hand, he recalled that precisely in those same Retamar facilities “almost two months ago, on April 3, I was able to meet the managers in charge the deployment of Operation Balmis whose news I have updated today and followed daily ». In this sense, he has highlighted the values ​​that have marked the way of acting in this command center.

«The hardest tasks»

Likewise, Felipe VI has stressed that the military have always been willing to do the toughest tasks and that more effort was required. He has praised his work “on the front line in hospitals, in residences, flying to bring airplanes with medical supplies, evacuating the sick, providing logistical constant by land and sea in all parts of Spain, disinfecting, helping the State Security Forces and Corps , Accompanied to the families of the deceased … any task that has been requested of you ».

He highlighted “the professionalism and efficiency, respect and humanity” of the uniformed personnel. Something that, advances, «It will remain for the pride of the Spanish». “It was not and is not an easy task, it required a quick organization, solving technical and operational difficulties,” said the Head of State, who also has not forgotten to thank the work of “those of you who are on missions abroad, complying with exemplary way Spain’s commitment to peace ».

“All the support and affection of the Crown, that conveys a message of hope and confidence in the future. We are overcoming the most important health crisis in our recent history. There are still difficult times to overcome that put us to the test. We are a great country that always faces difficulties as great as they are and knows how to overcome them. I am very proud of the deep identification of the Spanish with the Armed Forces, lthat is how they feel his and at his side », Felipe VI has concluded.

Video conference

This Armed Forces Day has been different. Instead of the classic parades, the day was celebrated with a video conference with Spanish soldiers abroad and others who have participated in Operation Balmis to fight against the coronavirus. The pandemic and the official mourning for those killed by Covid-19 have forced the suspension of the activities that were planned this year in Huesca. The Monarch was going to move there.

Accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, the King has sent a heartfelt message of support and thanks to the military from the headquarters of the Operations Command, in the Madrid base of Retamares. The head of state has connected with members of the Armed Forces who are participating in various peace operations abroad and others who are collaborating in dealing with the coronavirus in the so-called Operation Balmis.

Moreover, it has been elaborated a recognition video with images of those operations outside Spain and the tasks to stop the coronavirus. For the official ten-day mourning decreed by the Government and which will not end until June 5, You cannot honor the flag, the King, or the authorities.

“Gratitude without limits”

Minister Margarita Robles, in another video released by the Ministry of Defense this Friday, has highlighted her “Infinite thanks” to the military. After sending his support and solidarity to the families of victims of the coronavirus, he added that the day is clouded by pain, but that it is also “a day of hope, of looking to the future” with the generosity and dedication of the military.

On the occasion of the conference, this Friday there was also various military tributes in which the victims of the pandemic were remembered. Among them is the one chaired by the Chief of Defense Staff (Jemad), General Miguel Ángel Villarroya, in the courtyard of the General Headquarters of Defense Staff (EMAD). There were also bases such as Retamares de Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) or in Rota (Cádiz), and in the Marine Infantry Association in Madrid.