OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus are possibly the best smartphones that companies have produced to date. Both devices have advanced features, though which one will win the OnePlus vs. Battle. Samsung? To find out, we compare them into six categories. After analyzing their designs, performance, cameras, battery life, software and special features, we tell you which of these two high-end phones is a little better than the other. We hope this helps you decide which is the perfect device for you.

Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro Galaxy S20 Plus Size 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm. 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm. But 199 grams (7.02 ounces) 186 grams Screen size 6.78 inches AMOLED 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED Resolution 3,168 x 1,440 pixels (513 pixels per inch) 3,200 x 1,440 pixels (525 ppi) Operating system Android 10; OxygenOS 10.5 Android 10; One UI 2.0 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128, 512GB MicroSD slot No Yes Tap-to-pay service Google Pay Samsung Pay, Google Pay Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB, 12GB 12GB Camera Rear: 48 megapixel, 8MP telephoto, 48MP ultra-wide, and 5MP Color Filter

Lead: 16MP

Rear: 12-megapixel, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, and ToF sensor

Lead: 10MP

Video 4K at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960 fps, Auto HDR 8K at 30 frames per second, 4K at 60 fps, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960 fps Bluetooth version 5.1 5.0 Ports USB-C USB-C Fingerprint Sensor Yes, on the screen Yes, on the screen Waterproof IP68 IP68 Drums 4,510mAh

Fast charge (30W)

Qi wireless charging (30W)

4,500mAh

Fast charge (25W)

Qi wireless charging

App store Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support Main carriers Main carriers Colors Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Price $ 900 / $ 1,000 $ 1,200 buy on OnePlus, T-Mobile, Verizon, Amazon Samsung, AT&T

Design, display and durability

Galaxy S20 Plus screen

More

Galaxy S20 Plus It is more comfortable to hold as it is lighter, slimmer and slightly less tall and wide. “data-reactid =” 37 “> Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and OnePlus 8 Pro are two very attractive smartphones. They feature very similar displays, which they are interrupted only by the small perforated camera at the top. They both have similar ergonomic and curved edges around the sides and backs of their bodies. Although they look almost identical when viewed, the Galaxy S20 Plus is more comfortable to hold since which is lighter, slimmer and slightly less tall and wide.

OnePlus 8 Pro It also features a 120Hz refresh rate, while its resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels is virtually identical to that of of the S20 Plus. Samsung’s smartphone has a slightly smaller screen (at 6.7 inches vs. 6.78), which means it offers more pixels per inch. However, it is very difficult to notice a real difference in visual quality (as much as we have tried). “Data-reactid =” 38 “> Again, the screens of both smartphones are also the same. The Galaxy S20 Plus offers 3,200 x 1,440 pixels as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 Pro’s display also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, while its 3,168 x 1,440 pixels resolution is virtually identical to that of the S20 Plus. Samsung’s smartphone has a slightly smaller screen (at 6.7 inches vs. 6.78), which means it offers more pixels per inch. However, it is very difficult to notice a real difference in visual quality (as much as we have tried) .

As for durability, both phones have an IP68 rating, so they withstand dives of up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes without suffering any damage.

In other words, the Galaxy S20 is slightly more comfortable, but otherwise, the two phones have a similar design. So we give them a tie.

Performance, battery life and charge

Oneplus 8 Pro screen showing phone apps

More

OnePlus 8 Pro like Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus they work with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The 865 provides more than enough computing power to manage the latest applications and video games. That said, the standard (i.e. cheaper) version of the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S20 Plus is only available with 12GB. This gives the S20 Plus more bandwidth to handle more tasks at once and to handle them more smoothly, but for an additional $ 100, you can go for the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. “data-reactid =” 63 “> Speaking of similarities, both OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus work with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The 865 provides more than enough computing power to handle the latest applications and video games. That said, the standard (ie cheaper) version of the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S20 Plus is only available with 12GB. This gives the S20 Plus more bandwidth to handle more tasks for the time and to handle them more smoothly, but for an additional $ 100, you can opt for the OnePlus 8 Pro model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.

Read more

In internal storage, both phones come with 128GB as standard. However, the Galaxy S20 Plus includes a MicroSD card slot, while a 512GB version is also for sale (for $ 100 more). Therefore, you should be able to store considerably more photos, videos, and songs.

Both phones also have nearly identical battery capacities. The S20 Plus provides 4,500 mAh, while the OnePlus 8 Pro provides 4,510 mAh. In both cases, even the most demanding users will be able to use their phones for more than a day without having to charge them. Both smartphones also allow fast cable charging, although OnePlus 8 Pro’s fast charging runs at 30W, compared to 25W for the S20 Plus. This allows the OnePlus 8 Pro to charge a little faster, though it still doesn’t make such a big difference to say that it offers a significantly better battery.

Once again, both achieve a tie. Although you have to pay an extra $ 100 to have the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12 GB of RAM (as with the S20 Plus), this is still $ 200 cheaper, since you would pay $ 1,000 for the 8 Pro and $ 1,200 for the S20 Plus .

Cameras

OnePlus 8 Pro camera, light blue

Plus

As for the specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus appear to have the same camera systems. In practice, however, the S20 Plus’ new 64-megapixel telephoto lens with an f / 2.0 aperture provides much more powerful zoom than the OnePlus 8 Pro, allowing up to 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. By contrast, the 8 Pro only has an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Still, the OnePlus 8 Pro provides a 48-megapixel primary lens and also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This gives more detail and texture when taking normal photos (compared to the S20’s 12-megapixel and ultra-wide-angle lenses), but the S20 Plus has a time-of-flight sensor that allows for much more accurate depth detection. As a result, it often allows you to take more dynamic and vivid photos than the 8 Pro.

Another point in favor of the Galaxy S20 Plus is that it is capable of capturing 8K video at 30 fps. The best the OnePlus 8 Pro can handle is 4K at 60fps, which is obviously still very good, but not with the same level of liveliness. For this reason, as well as the greater possibilities opened by the depth sensor, we give this round to the S20 Plus.

Software and updates

Samsung Galaxy S20 held in one hand

More

Android 10 with the new user interface Samsung’s One UI 2.0 Built-in, making using your phone easier and simpler, thanks to features like larger app icons and an always-on screen. Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro works with a layer on top of Android 10, Oxygen OS 10.5. It is a very good interface that works very efficiently and makes it easy to navigate the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has a sliding screen that works with Google Assistant and offers a variety of news and weather updates. However, the lack of an always-on screen is a waste and arguably makes the One UI 2.0 slightly more useful. “Data-reactid =” 118 “> Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus works on Android 10 with the new interface of Built-in One UI 2.0 user from Samsung, making using your phone easier and simpler, thanks to features like larger app icons and always-on screen. Similarly, OnePlus 8 Pro works with one layer on Android 10, Oxygen OS 10.5. It is a very good interface, which works very efficiently and makes it easy to navigate the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has a sliding screen that works with Google Assistant and offers a variety of news and weather updates. Without However, the lack of an always-on display is a waste and arguably makes the One UI 2.0 slightly more useful.

That said, OnePlus is outperforming Samsung right now when it comes to getting updates for Android. Therefore, this category ends with a tie.

Special features

OnePlus 8 Pro Color Filter

Plus

It is important that both Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and OnePlus 8 Pro support 5G. Yes, 5G networks are barely widespread at the moment, but this will probably change in a couple of years.

Samsung desktop DeX mode And it adds a time of flight sensor to its three-camera system, allowing you to take photos with better depth perception. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Pro has a peculiar color filter lens as its fourth camera. As cool as it is, it’s not really a useful feature, and most people will probably tire of it quickly. “Data-reactid =” 143 “> Other than that, both phones don’t have too many especially new features, though there are some worth mentioning. S20 Plus has Samsung’s desktop DeX mode and adds a time-of-flight sensor to its three-camera system, allowing you to take photos with better depth perception. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Pro features a quirky color filter lens as its fourth camera – as cool as it is, it’s not really a useful feature, and most people will probably tire of it quickly.

Another special feature that the S20 Plus has is the aforementioned 8K video recording capability, which looks amazing. This is something that the 8 Pro lacks, so in combination with the more practical depth sensor, we are going to give this round to the S20 Plus.

Price and availability

price of samsung galaxy s20 Plus starts at $ 1,200 and is available at all major retailers and carriers. If you want the 512GB version, you’ll have to pay around $ 1,350. “Data-reactid =” 147 “> The price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus starts at $ 1,200 and is available at all major retailers and carriers. If you want the 512 GB version, you will have to pay around $ 1,350 dollars.

The 8GB and 128GB version of the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $ 900, while the 12GB, 256GB model costs $ 1,000. It can be purchased on OnePlus’ own website and also on T-Mobile, Verizon and Amazon. The S20 Plus can also be purchased at stores such as Best Buy, Sam’s Club, AT&T, Sprint, Walmart, Xfinity Mobile, and others.

Final winner

For a hair, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is an objectively better phone than the OnePlus 8 Pro and is our winner. Both phones have surprisingly similar specs, but the S20 Plus’s camera and software are slightly better than the 8 Pro’s.

However, the 8 Pro is at least $ 200 cheaper than the S20 Plus and does almost everything that the Samsung phone can do. This means that if you want to save some money while enjoying a top-of-the-line, next-generation Android smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro is actually the best option.

