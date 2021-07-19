We analyze the technical aspect of the 35 securities that make up the Spanish selective

Related news

Yesterday afternoon, as I do every afternoon after the market closes, I made the corresponding video commentary of the closing of the session. However, this time the duration of the video tripled its duration because as the recording progressed and due to the number of inquiries and calls that I had received throughout the day from many investors, I decided to extend it to the 35 values ​​that make up the Spanish selective.

Obviously, it was not a detailed and detailed analysis of each and every one of these values, but it was precise enough to know where I consider the key levels to be and in what situation are all the components of the Ibex 35.

Also, put my internal thoughts to comment, as today I was consuming long time to choose an interesting value from the technical point of view to write an article about it, as I have finally decided to repeat the publication of the video yesterday afternoon but in the present format as a separate article and not as usual as the last entry in the section of the market monitoring minute by minute that you can find every day with a trading session below the graph of the selective Spanish.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

As an update, just say that in the same way as the bearish opening gap that was left in yesterday’s session is vital, too the bullish gap without closing today’s session it is as a warning of weakness and therefore of problems to continue with the bullish reaction of the market.

Therefore, to the extent that we do not see new lows in today’s session, we will have to think about the next one. resistance in intraday format in the 8,724 points to later assess the possibility of seeing a closing process of yesterday’s downward opening gap.

Faced with this scenario, many investors might think that the worst is overHowever, to the extent that we fail to break the pattern of decreasing maximums that the Spanish selective has presented for almost a month, we could not draw such a conclusion, so for now we can only speak of a rebound due to the use of the sales they found yesterday in the market.