We analyze the Taurus Homeland Laser

The Spanish brand Taurus has updated its robot vacuum cleaner with a proposal that seeks to cope with the most complete models of Conga or Roborock. The Taurus Homeland Laser It is a robot vacuum cleaner that stands out for its elegant design and the different handling options it offers.

The Taurus Homeland Laser allows different control modes, we can start it from the robot’s own buttons, the remote control that it includes, by its own application or by the smart assistants from Google or Alexa.

On the other hand, the new Taurus robot vacuum cleaner has a great filtering capacity with EPA filter, adjustable suction power with two modes, automatic or maximum (up to 2300 Pascals). It also has mop and scrub modes.

When opening the box we find:

The “Homeland Laser” robot. The 450 milliliter solids tank, removable and easy to clean. The charging base with its adapter and 160 cm cable. Remote control (batteries not included). Instructions Manual for the vacuum cleaner and the mobile application. A 300-milliliter capacity mixed liquid reservoir, A machine-cleanable mop, 2 washable removable side brushes.

The robot has a lithium battery that provides a autonomy of about 120 minutes and despite the fact that it comes with a half charge, it will be advisable to carry out a first full charge before its first start-up.

At the design level, it catches our attention and we like its ease of cleaning when removing the waste tank and emptying it.

Cleaning modes

It is prepared to clean a large area in a not very high period of time, with a noise level that is not at all quiet but acceptable. It should be noted that the same robot when completing the cleaning or If at any time the battery runs out, he will only return to the base, and in the case of trapping or failure, it will stop and tell us (in English) what the problem is.

It will be during the first use where, thanks to its laser and its precision, the robot will scan and map the terrain. Although its true potential we will take it out through the “Homeland app” where we will expand the cleaning modes up to 10 and we can configure the cleaning route of our house. Delimiting the surfaces to be cleaned, instructing it to emphasize a specific area, indicating which rooms are restricted or in which part of a specific room not to be cleaned, for example an area full of cables, or the pet feeder.

To do this, we will have to download the “Homeland App” from the Apple or Play Store, register and follow a few simple steps to link the device with our 2.4 Ghz Wi-Fi network. Important, it does not work if we select a 5 Ghz or 5G. From the cleaning App we can select one of the 10 different cleaning modes that the Taurus Homeland Laser includes.

Once the application is installed, if we have a voice assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant, we can link it through the Smart Life to the robot to be able to control it by voice.

Conclusions

Many devices of this type use a 2.4 Ghz WiFi network, so it is important that we know how to configure our router to emit these two WiFi signals, if we do not do so we will not be able to enjoy all the advantages that make the robot vacuum cleaner really smart.

With this note made, Taurus has created an excellent multifunction robot that stands out for its design, functionality and technology which allows us to configure and program through a wide selection of options, which will make the Taurus Homeland Laser carry out an automatic cleaning at the time and at the established areas, allowing us to have the floor clean quickly and comfortably. Right now the Taurus Homelannd Laser is discounted by 54% in the Mycook store and can be purchased for € 236 and there are only 14 units in stock. A very good price for a robot vacuum cleaner of these characteristics.

Taurus Homeland Laser SUMMARY

A versatile robot vacuum cleaner with mapping technology at a very competitive price. A very good value for money.

Build quality9