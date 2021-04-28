We analyze Soul’s Blu-Ray Steelbook

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray Steelbook of Soul, the winner of two Oscars

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition on Blu-Ray SteelBook of Soul, the brand new winner of two statuettes at the recent Oscars, crowned Best Animated Film and Best Soundtrack. In the same categories, he also took the statuettes at the Bafta awards and the Golden Globes.

Disney and Pixar’s Soul is directed by Oscar winner Pete Docter (Upside Down [Inside Out], Up), co-directed by Kemp Powers (A Night in Miami) and produced by Oscar nominee Dana Murray (Pixar Lou short). The tape is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-Ray Steelbook, digital purchase, and on the Disney + streaming platform.

Synopsis:

What makes you who you are? Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul introduces us to Joe Gardner (voiced in the original version by Jamie Foxx), a New York public high school music teacher who has a unique opportunity: to play at the best jazz club in town. However, an accident will take him from the streets of New York to Beyond, a fantasy place where new souls receive their respective personalities, quirks and interests before being born on Earth. Joe is determined to get his life back and joins forces with a rebellious soul, 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), who has never wanted to live the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 how wonderful living is, he, too, may discover some answers that will clarify the direction his life has taken.

The film is shown in its version on Blu-Ray Steelbook with an additional disc packed with extras (with English audio and subtitles in Korean, Spanish and English coded for the deaf), which we have reviewed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Technical characteristics:

Blu-Ray (1 disc) and Blu-Ray SteelBook (2 discs):

Format type: 16 × 9

Aspect ratio: 2.39: 1

Duration: 101 mins Approx.

Languages:

2.0 Dolby Digital: English, English descriptive audio 5.1 Dolby Digital: Korean 5.1 DTS Digital Surround: Spanish, Catalan 7.1 DTS-HDMA: English 5.1 DTS-HDHR: English

Subtitle:

Korean, Spanish, English coded for the deaf

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 7 years old.

Display format: 1080p High Definition. Zone: B.

Case: Metal box (2 discs).

Additional features:

Ordinary Citizen (00:09:43):

Co-Director Kemp Powers loves bringing Joe’s personal world to life, thinking about his journey. He wants to acknowledge his experience as a black man in modern New York. So many people worked very hard to create the most authentic Joe possible, who lives in Queens, and is a public school teacher. In this way, they comment on how the character evolved and how it changed for the better.

Actor Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, and as an actor, he was always the studio’s first choice, because he is considered a comedy ace, but also for his dramatic ability and for being a musician in his own right. And for the correct development of the character, to be as authentic as possible, they created a cultural council with African American workers.

Here’s how they used Jazz composer Jon Batiste’s fingers and piano playing to recreate Joe Gardner; which also helped them to give realism to the scene where the protagonist tells how he felt when his father as a child took him to a jazz venue for the first time.

The world of the soul (00:08:15):

The first thing that attracted director Pete Docter to the project was the idea of ​​the world of the soul and how to represent it. Thus, they talk about how they had to make two films in one, with the human world on one side and the world of the soul on the other. Thus, they explain how they developed the Most Back and the You Seminar, noting that they wanted what they showed on the screen not to refer to any culture, but that the objective was to make a statement about learning and knowledge.

Along with the challenges they faced, they also speak of the Astral Plane, where the protagonist sees the lost souls.

Audio Comments (01:40:25):

Directed by director Pete Docter, producer Dana Murray, and co-director / co-writer Kemp Powers.

Delving into the afterlife:

Producer Dana Murray says that working on a Pete Docter movie is always special, because it chooses themes that everyone can relate to. In turn, they all talk about the way in which they tried to shape great questions of humanity, such as where we come from and how we got here, among others. In this way, the film is based on what is called the “Further Back”, where souls forge their personality before being born, through a series of short courses or basic tutorials. They also confess that at first, the protagonist was an actor and had his great opportunity on Broadway, but they changed it to Jazz, because the director considers that something wonderful about Jazz musicians is that they are capable of moving the public.

Next, they talk about the relationship between Joe and Alma 22, where the latter is not interested in going to Earth. While Joe is voiced by Jamie Foxx, in the case of Alma 22 they feature Tina Fey, who talks about how her character has had many incredible mentors in recent centuries, but has managed to despair everyone and remains anchored in the Seminary of You.

Along with this, co-director Kemp Powers defines history as what happens when a soul that does not want to die (Joe) meets a soul that does not want to live (22). They go on to talk about Alma 22’s cynicism and fear and Joe’s passion and enthusiasm for music.

The Other Dimension: The Music and Sound of Soul:

Pete Docter indicates that sound design and music affect you in a very profound way. Sound designer Ren Klyce explains that the director and his team wanted to make a different movie in many ways. The protagonist demonstrates the passion we all feel for music, with his piano compositions created by Jon Batiste. Joe is passionate about jazz, which he accessed thanks to his father, who was also a musician.

In Más Atrás, the director wanted the music to seem ethereal, overwhelming, but also sweet and comforting, especially when the protagonist arrives at the Seminario del Tú. The music was composed by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails). The couple of musicians and composers won the Oscar for Best Soundtrack for the film La Red Social in 2011, and they have repeated ten years later with Soul. Thus, both Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor talk about how complicated it was to recreate the composition of the music, taking into account that they had to face the challenge of designing the sound of something that no one knows, such as More Back. Along with this, Ren Klyce himself confesses that there was a lot of trial and error, until he found the sounds that best fit or that they liked the most for the film.

Improvising and working from home:

They talk about what a normal working day at Pixar looks like, with the whole team’s meetings, talks and meals. But they also talk about last minute changes and adjustments, as well as the emergence of Covid-19 and how it completely disrupted the plans and deadlines established by the team, having to finish the film in their respective homes during the quarantine, when they had only had a 52% of the film finished. Thus, he tells how it was to finish the film from home, holding videoconference meetings through Zoom and solving the problems that were arising as best they could.

Deleted scenes:

Five deleted sequences from Soul, with introduction by Kristen Lester (story supervisor) and Mike Jones (co-writer).

** Introduction: (00:01:32).

** Mentor Seminar: (00:03:20) Joe sneaks into the “You Seminar Mentor Program” orientation, to find out how he can get back to Earth.

** Secret Lair: (00:03:39) Joe follows Alma 22 to his “secret lair”, as she reluctantly agrees to help him on his way back to Earth.

** Helping the neighbor: (00:02:15) Trapped inside Joe’s body, 22 clumsily tries to help the neighbor below.

** Living the dream: (00:07:12) Joe has an intimate and personal conversation with 22 about his fear of living on Earth, then attempting to return home through a dream portal.

** Photo session: (00:04:08) Joe, trapped in the body of a cat, and 22, trapped in the body of Joe, decide to take the subway to the jazz club to participate in a publicity photography session.

Trailers:

Soul: Born no Be (00:01:36):

World teaser in English.

Soul: Chicken Soup (00:02:18):

World trailer in Polish.

Soul: Alive (00:02:11):

International trailer in Russian.

Jazz greats:

Pixar asked many musicians to come see the film, and these jazz greats share their ideas about the power of music and why they play; as well as what they felt and learned after watching the movie.

Finally, let’s hope you enjoy buying Soul, now available to take home on DVD, Basic Blu-Ray, and Blu-Ray Steelbook, as well as digital rental and sale; and so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish. And of course with your Disney + subscription.

