“We always play against everything and everyone” | Santander League: Betis-Atlético

The Cholo Simeone has assured that they always play “against everyone and against everything”, and that they sign to arrive in this position, leaders and with Barcelona Y Real Madrid pressing, «to the last five days» of the Santander League, in addition to recognizing that before the Real Betis they will need “the leading role” of many footballers in the absence of Luis Suárez and Marcos Llorente.

«We always play against everyone and everything. Do you think that it is played in a different way? “, He declared at a press conference Simeone regarding the motto of the banner that received them in training. «We are asking to reach the last five days of a league as complex, as competitive and as tough as the Spanish one, where Real Madrid and Barcelona They have us used to the fact that in the last ten years they have always won, except for us in 2014. Hopefully we can reach those five dates like this, ”he continued.

In addition, he acknowledged that they will be attentive to Classic of this Saturday. «We are going to see it, it is a world match. There are two very strong teams, who started the season badly and are now both in a very good moment, the Barcelona on the League and the Real Madrid on the Champions and in the League. From what happens, the result will not change much, “said the coach of the Atlético de Madrid.

Regarding the situation in the championship, the Argentine coach assured that he is calm and focused on doing his job. «I don’t get excited with admiration for a good moment and I don’t get depressed with criticism at a complex moment. I work in the same way, looking for the end, based on the only thing that matters to me: match by match, ”he stressed.

He also explained that the food that the team shared last Thursday serves “to add up.” «Society lives in a complicated world, where we cannot get together. The other day we had the possibility to meet in an open place where we could be together. It always adds up, although determining is still what we do on the field and what we can express in the game, “said the Cholo Simeone.

«The players are having a very important season, especially in the League; have the growth we expected since last season in the League and hopefully we can keep him looking to give our best in tomorrow’s game, “he continued. «What to say to our people? They know us, they know how we are, what idea we have, how we work and what we are going to look for. The facts are the ones that count and the ones that matter, ”he warned.

On the other hand, he recognized that in the Benito Villamarin the absence of the team’s two top gunners will weigh: Luis Suárez and Marcos Llorente. «There are players who score 25-30 goals per season and those who score 5, there are the differences. We lose an important and decisive footballer like Luis, but we have footballers like Angel Correa, who needs a revalidation, or Joao, which I imagine him in the state in which he played against him Chelsea. I see many positive things, I believe in my players and in the squad that we have formed, “he said.

«We need the leading role of many of the footballers that we have who have a goal: Lemar, Saúl, Carrasco, Correa, Joao; aerial play in areas with Giménez, Hermoso or Savic; the ball stopped… To win you need the whole team. When one has the need to compensate for the absence of a footballer like Suarez, asks for a strength in the whole team to protect itself, “he added.

Finally, about the green and whites, Simeone He opined that they are “a team that has been working very well in recent times.” “The Betis he is doing very well, especially in these last ten dates, “he said, before highlighting his great virtues.

“They have a very good associative game, they generate goal situations, they manage to position themselves well to attack, they have very talented individuals, especially from the midfield forward, with full-backs who manage to double down and be deep. We have to be a bloc, what we were ten years ago and what we will have to continue being if we want to be competing against the best, “he concluded.