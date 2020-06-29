© Photo: Jimmy Baum (Unsplash)

The Mayan city of Tikal, today

For over 1,000 years, Tikal was one of the greatest cities in the Mayan empire. During its boom, the city is estimated to have been home to more than 100,000 people. However, in the middle of the 9th century, the Mayans abandoned Tikal. The mystery of that disappearance is finally explained.

Tikal was not the only city that the Mayans abandoned at that time. Towards the eighth century of our era, other important cities such as Palenque, Copán or Calakmul suffered a similar fate. In all cases the abandonment was progressive. The construction of new monuments begins to decline, the population declines, the dynasties collapse … Towards the middle of the 9th century, the inhabitants of these cities simply leave, leaving deserted streets and spectacular buildings that took hundreds of years to build. The mystery of that abandonment is known as the Mayan Collapse and has captivated archaeologists for centuries. Why did they leave? There are more than 80 theories about it. Some cite foreign invasions by other neighboring tribes. Others point to economic reasons, specifically to the collapse of trade routes.

The Mayans deforested their forests so wildly that their effects are still noticeable a thousand years later

The most widespread theories speak of a devastating chain of droughts aggravated by the intensive agriculture practiced by the Mayans. Lack of water and wild deforestation led to an ecological collapse that resulted in scarcity, famine, and the decline of power structures. The latest find supports this latter scenario and adds a dramatic script twist. According to a new study published in Nature, the Mayans of Tikal polluted their own water reserves to the point of making them toxic.

A team of archaeologists from the University of Cincinnati have excavated at ten different locations corresponding to the city’s aquifers. Later, they have practiced geochemical and DNA analysis on the sediments to determine if there were changes in the water around the time the Mayans left Tikal.

© Photo: Nicholas Dunning / (University of Cincinnati)

One of the wells dug to analyze the sediments of the time in Tikal.

They found two changes. The first was a notable boom in two different types of cyanobacteria: Planktothrix and Microcystis. This type of microalgae was always present in the water, but in the 9th century they experienced an uncontrolled peak that probably caused the water in the Tikal reserves to turn greenish, with an unpleasant appearance, smell and taste that made it unsuitable for use. human consumption.

The boom in the algae population was probably the result of a prolonged drought, but it was not the only factor that contaminated the city’s waters to make them toxic. The second factor was an increase in mercury levels.

The researchers looked at all the possible natural causes that may have increased mercury concentrations, from the natural rock itself in the aquifer bed to external contamination from ash from a volcano. After unsuccessfully trying to find a natural cause for this increase in mercury levels, the study authors realized that the explanation had been around them all along. It was the inhabitants themselves who polluted its waters.

They discover that the lost city of Agamuco, in Mexico, had as many buildings as Manhattan

The Mayans used pigments to embellish their buildings and monuments. One of those pigments was cinnabar, a bright red crystalline mineral that is actually mercury sulfide made up of 15% sulfur and 85% mercury and toxic even to the touch. The Mayans probably knew about the toxicity of cinnabar and took precautions when using it as a pigment, but were unaware that the frescoes were still toxic after drying.

The researchers’ hypothesis is that the rain dragged cinnabar particles from the pigments and accumulated them in the aquifers. From there they went to the water they drank and also to the crops. The inhabitants of Tikal gradually poisoned themselves, and it is likely that the health problems affected the upper classes more, whose palaces (and kitchens) bordered precisely on the water reserves.

© Photo: Nicholas Dunning (University of Cincinnati)

Model showing the location of Tikal’s water reserves.

The progressive weakness of the ruling classes and the toxicity of the water were probably the decisive factors that led the inhabitants of the city to abandon it little by little until leaving only a ruin in the jungle. The idea of ​​the Mayans polluting their environment until it was impossible for them to live in it has a disturbing analogy with the current era. The difference is that the Mayans did not know the effect that cinnabar had on their ecosystem. We know perfectly well how we are poisoning our planet, and it seems to many that it does not matter to them. [Nature vía Science Alert]