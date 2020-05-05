find & nbsp;Bruce Willis & nbsp;quarantining in the company of his ex-wife, & nbsp;Demi Moore& nbsp; –In addition to his three daughters with Moore and their boyfriends. The apparent good relationship between this couple of divorced stars, from & nbsp;65 and 57 years& nbsp; respectively, caught the attention of many media. But no one could explain why Willis was in & nbsp;Idaho& nbsp; and not in & nbsp;The Angels, accompanying his current wife, Emma Heming, and the two daughters he has with this –Mabel Ray& nbsp; and & nbsp;Evelyn Penn. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A couple of weeks ago we were surprised to find Bruce Willis quarantining in the company of his ex-wife, Demi Moore –In addition to his three daughters with Moore and their boyfriends. The apparent good relationship between this couple of divorced stars, from 65 and 57 years respectively, it caught the attention of many media. But no one could explain why Willis was in Idaho and not in The Angels, accompanying his current wife, Emma Heming, and the two daughters he has with this –Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Dopey Podcast& nbsp; (via & nbsp;The Daily Mail), the strange quarantine meeting is due to a certain & nbsp;incident& nbsp; happened a few weeks ago. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Well finally we have the answer to this strange but happy reunion … and it is somewhat complicated. As we have learned thanks to the revelations of the daughter of Willis and Moore, Scout, in the Dopey Podcast (via The Daily Mail), the strange quarantine meeting is due to a certain incident happened a few weeks ago.

Us Weekly. “It is divine to be able to spend time with them. I am very grateful to be with my family“. Data-reactid =” 32 “>” It was a lot of fun having my two parents in the house we were raised in, “Scout initially told Us Weekly.” It is wonderful to be able to spend time with them. grateful to be with my family. “

Despite having divorced 20 years ago, Willis and Moore have maintained a friendly relationship that extends to the rest of their families. Without going any further, Bruce and Emma attended the launch of Demi’s book last year – while this went to the renewal of their vows.

Moore& nbsp; and his daughter & nbsp;Tallulah& nbsp; (who later joined the group), no one can deny that & nbsp;the family is having a great time during the confinement& nbsp; and taking advantage to make activities of the most varied: group readings of self-help books, homemade shaving, painting workshops, concerts and impromptu performances … “data-reactid =” 34 “> Judging by the publications of Moore and his daughter Tallulah (who later joined the group) , no one can deny that the family is having a great time during the confinement and taking advantage to make activities of the most varied: group readings of self-help books, homemade hair shaving, painting workshops, concerts and improvised performances …