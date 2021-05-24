We already know which version of Supergirl we will see in the Flash movie

The star of The Flash, Sasha Calle has shared what he will look like as Supergirl so we already know which version of the character will give life

Production on DC’s long-awaited film The Flash is underway, and fans are eager to see exactly what DC Films brings to the world. One of the movie’s biggest surprises so far has been the confirmed appearance of Supergirl, who will be played by The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle. While we haven’t yet been able to see what Calle will look like in her character, a new post by the actress on social media has prompted comparisons to the comic book version, and not one that fans may be expecting. In the image that the actress posted on twitter, Sasha Calle can be seen with short black hair, prompting some fans to point out that she looks like the Cir-El iteration of Supergirl.

About Cir-El

Created in 2003 by Steve Seagle and Scott McDaniel, Cir-El claims to be Superman’s daughter, but it is later discovered that she is actually a human named Mia who was genetically manipulated by Brainiac to get revenge on Superman. Cir-El is briefly erased from the DC continuity, but then reappears in Superman / Batman to help all other Supergirl iterations rescue Superman from the Source Wall.

While Calle’s new hairstyle definitely has similarities to Cir-El, there is also the possibility that her hair is short to allow for some kind of wig, so her hair as Supergirl looks different. Either way, the new photo of the actress is sure to get fans speculating, especially given how much of the DC multiverse The Flash is expected to cover.

The Flash is also expected to see the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman iterations, as well as Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West. The cast also includes Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen; and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently unknown roles. The film will be directed by director Andy Muschietti, with a script by Christina Hodson.

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said in an interview with Vanity Fair last year. “It is inclusive in the sense that it says that everything you have seen exists, and everything you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

