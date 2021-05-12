We already know where the first Russian Lidl stores will be in Spain, which makes Mercadona tremble | Life

Mere, the Russian Lidl, is finalizing the preparations for his landing in Spain. Find out where their first stores will be located to see if any of them are near you.

Last February we discovered that Mere, the Russian food chain that stands out for its aggressive pricing policy, planned to open its first stores in Spain in this year 2021. The company announced its intention to be present in the main cities of our country, but so far we did not know the exact location of their stores.

Now, the specialized medium InfoRetail has revealed where the Russian Lidl stores will be, which promises to make Mercadona tremble. According to the report, the chain will open its doors first in the Community of Madrid and the Valencian Community.

From InfoRetail they assure that The first Mere supermarket will be located on Avenida de Ronda number 12G in the Madrid municipality of Parla. Another of the first stores of the Russian Lidl of the super discounts will be in the Solidaridad Street number 40 in Aldaia (Valencia), and the third will open its doors in the Avenida del País Valenciano number 38 in L’Alqueria de la Comtessa, also in Valencia.

Mere’s hours will be the same in the three establishments, which They will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.. The Madrid supermarket will open every day of the week, but those located in Valencia will close on Sundays, so that you can buy from Monday to Saturday.

These will be the first Mere stores in Spain, but this is just the beginning. According to InfoRetail, the Russian chain will open another establishment in the Vallecas area (Madrid) in June, and from previous reports we know that it will also have a presence in Catalonia, Alicante, Murcia, León, Soria, Valencia and Malaga. Total, the company expects to open about 40 supermarkets.

Mere will shake Mercadona, Lidl, Carrefour, Aldi, Dia and other food chains through a most aggressive pricing policy. Your products can be 10-20% cheaper than other stores, something that they achieve by saving costs on different fronts, for example the decoration of the premises, the rent or the staff.

For the moment the opening date is unknown of the first Mere supermarkets in Spain, although everything indicates that it will take place in this month of May.