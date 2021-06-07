We already know when the spin-off of ‘A quiet place’ will arrive

The second part has been a success in its premiere Nichols will also be in charge of the script

‘A quiet place 2’ has had a great premiere in theaters. I wanted to see what he had done John krasinski in his second story of this silent horror story. Now it is known that the spin-off that is planned for the plot will be released in 2023.

Krasinski will not return as director and will instead hand over the reins to the acclaimed director Jeff Nichols. The filmmaker has previously worked on fantastic films such as the haunting ‘Take Shelter’ from 2011 and ‘Midnight Special’ from 2016.

When the news originally broke on Friday night, various outlets incorrectly reported that the film that Nichols would direct was the third part, ‘A Quiet Place Part III’ in English. But Nichols will not only be behind the camera directing the new film from Krasinski’s original, he will also write the script.

As for whether there will still be a third plot that continues the original story in some way, it is unclear which direction it will take or who will lead. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Collider, Krasinski gave some clues as to how another sequel could take shape as he seeks to expand the world he has created.

“It’s interesting, I hadn’t really thought of a second when I was doing the first. However, I really had these questions while doing it. (…) But I never thought there would be a sequel. So when I actually started writing the sequel. , I started with the fires. And this time, I think when my brain started to wander about what this would mean later on, I started jotting down notes in case I could prepare for a third one. “

With more potential fires on the horizon and an exciting new director attached to the franchise, anticipation for 2023 couldn’t be higher for what will be an intriguing third film. The fact that this new movie tells a whole new story with a new creative vision opens up the potential to expand the world into uncharted territory.

The second part arrives in Spain June 16.

