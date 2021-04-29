we already know the official program

Missing two and a half weeks to start Google I / O 2021, the most important public event of the year for Google, and although it is aimed mainly at developers, every year it attracts a great interest from the general public for some of the announcements that are carried out. As with Apple’s WWDC, and especially since these events have an important online aspect, they have stopped being just a meeting for developers, to become a showcase of news.

And yes, when I mentioned the online aspect, I was referring to the situation until last year, when Google’s event was canceled and Apple’s was held 100% online. I am convinced that the company of the search engine, finally, regretted not having opted for the online format for its meeting of developers last year, and that for many months, long before its announcement a few weeks ago, they had more than taken the decision to celebrate Google I / O 2021 in online mode and putting all the meat on the grill.

And what do I mean by the latter? Well, although it could have chosen to offer paid passes to conferences, workshops, etc., the company has chosen to make access to Google I / O 2021 completely free, although prior registration is essential to be able to access all its activities. Undoubtedly, waiting to see what happens with these types of events next year, this online mode is an excellent gateway to events that, until 2019, only a few could attend.

There are, as I said at the beginning, just over two weeks until the opening day of Google I / O 2021, next May 18, and with the clock counting Google has already released the Google I / O 2021 program, and we already anticipate that the list is so extensive that, whether you are a developer or just an amateur, it will be rare that you do not find activities that are interesting to you and to which you decide to register.

How could it be otherwise, Google I / O 2021 will start with an inaugural keynote, lasting two hours, in which except for surprises we will know the main novelties that will see the light throughout the three days of the event. And, do you remember that before I commented that Google I / O 2021 is not an event only for developers? Well, this ends up being clear when knowing that, after the general keynote, of two hours, a second presentation will be held, this one of 45 minutes, directed specifically to developers.

If you wait for this second presentation to end, one of the most anticipated moments of the entire meeting will arrive, the announcement of Android 12 news. Next we will see the news in relation to Google Play and, right after, those related to the web platform . From there, and during the three days of Google I / O 2021, the contents will become more and more specific, so the most advisable thing is to plan in advance the assistance to those that interest us. You can see the full agenda here.