We almost see movies with characters from Marvel Studios and DC Comics

It is difficult to imagine characters from Marvel Studios and DC Comics sharing a screen, but it was closer to happening than we thought.

It was 2016 and the big entertainment companies wanted to merge. We now know that there was a phone call that would have changed everything. Since the characters of Marvel studios Y Dc comics they almost share the same owner.

Disney almost bought WarnerMedia, for what they would have acquired Warner Bros., HBO Y DC Entertainment opening the door to an epic crossover Marvel Studios / DC Comics. Kevin Feige would have been in charge of all that and we could even have seen Batman or Superman in the theme parks of Disney. The New York Times explains what happened:

In October 2016, shortly before Time Warner and AT&T announced their deal, Bob Iger, the head of Disney at the time, called Jeff Bewkes, the head of Time Warner, according to two people intimately familiar with those details. The Disney frontman asked Bewkes if he would be interested in a possible merger. It was too late, Bewkes said. Something was already in the works. Iger wished him well and hung up the phone.

Later, Iger called another media chief in hopes of reaching an agreement. It was Rupert Murdoch.

As a result, they achieved the merger Disney / Fox, something that had many consequences. But the biggest factor for comic book fans was the news that the franchises of X Men Y The Fantastic Four would be under the control of Marvel studios and they would add those characters to their Cinematic Universe. Something much more coherent to add to the characters of Dc comics. Although who would not want to see Superman against Hulk or Batman against him Captain America.

