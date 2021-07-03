Before being one of those called by Race Direction to declare for riding slowly between turns 9 and 10 at the end of Q2, the incident that was related to the failed lap for Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz has appeared at Dazn’s microphones. It was the second time this season that he has overtaken his teammate Charles Leclerc in qualifying. He has finished P11 and has been barely six thousandths of the cutoff, but he has been satisfied.

“We almost got the strategy. We, with the degradation problem that we have, we could not go to Q3 with the soft (which is the one that is forced to start the race), and we have bet everything in the middle, but we have stayed at 6 thousandths. What is going to be done “, he affirmed.

“For my part, I am happy with the qualifying I have done, very strong, very good, especially compared to last weekend. What has happened shows that there is a good reaction capacity on the part of the team, because we have found a couple of things that have worked for me in the setup and I have changed a couple of things in the driving style and that is why been able to go a little stronger ”, he assured.

You can see that he is taking those two weeks in a row on the same circuit on his learning path at Ferrari: “We are going little by little. It is the second weekend at the same circuit, which has allowed me to try different things in the car and things in my driving to take a step forward. In all qualifying I felt very strong and it is a shame that for 5 thousandths I could not enter Q3 with the middle, which would have been the icing on the cake ”.

Looking ahead to the race, he explained that “we have to see what we can do with that medium and that hard and if the temperature of the track drops a little and that helps us.”