Spanish center Pau Gasol was “very proud” of Kobe Bryant’s entry into the Basketball Hall of Fame, which was made official this Saturday, although logically he regretted that he was “not here to enjoy it.”

04/04/2020 at 22:04

CEST

“Very proud of this great achievement. We all wish he was here to enjoy it. and celebrate it with his family and everyone who loved him, “he wrote in his cKobe’s former friend and friend was a Twitter account, citing the Naismith Memorial in its mention of Bryant.

Extremely proud of this great accomplishment. We all wish he was here to enjoy it and celebrate it with his family and everyone that loved him. https://t.co/lR7qr5nB8Y

– Pau Gasol (@paugasol) April 4, 2020

The legendary NBA player died on January 26, in a helicopter accident, and this Saturday he received further recognition for his great career and legacy, with the entry into the Hall of Fame along with other players such as Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett

The Lakers celebrate

“There are no words that can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant to the Los Angeles Lakers. “, declared the owner of the Los Angeles team, Jeanie Buss, in an official statement. “Kobe was not only a proven winner and champion, but he gave everything he had to the sport of basketball.”

“His fierce competitiveness, work ethic, and drive were unmatched. Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five NBA titles, and have now led him to the Hall of Fame., where it will be established as one of the best in history. No one deserved it so much. “

What a journey it’s been. Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/4tLIttRyaW

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 4, 2020

Bryant entered the NBA directly from high school in 1996 and won five championships and a regular season Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. His death was mourned throughout the world.

