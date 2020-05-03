Donald Trump is restless. He wants to leave the White House, return to the field, and promote the revival of an economy brutally impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six months before the presidential elections, Trump chose to return to the race this Sunday in a spectacular setting: the Lincoln Memorial, on the National Mall in the capital.

This new virtual exchange with the public, which will be broadcast live on Fox News during central hours, was called “United States Together: Go back to work.”

The place is loaded with symbols. The massive white marble building houses an impressive statue of Abraham Lincoln. The sixteenth president, assassinated on April 15, 1865, is among the favorites of the Americans.

“Hopefully our country will soon fix itself. We all miss our wonderful rallies, and so many other things!” Trump wrote on Twitter this Sunday.

Hopefully our Country will soon mend. We are all missing our wonderful rallies, and many other things! https://t.co/LX8TyBzsXO – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

If his long series of messages on that social network on Saturday is an indicator of what his speech will be this Sunday, Donald Trump can be expected to put more emphasis on the confrontation than on the union.

“Democrats, as always, are looking for a fight. They do nothing constructive, even in times of crisis,” the president wrote in one of his tweets, who has been criticized for his lack of empathy since the beginning of this unprecedented health crisis. .

Almost simultaneously, George W. Bush, the last Republican president before Trump, launched a call for unity on Saturday and compassion was barely known when the number killed by Covid-19 had exceeded 66,000.

“Let’s remember how small our differences are from this threat,” he said in a video. “Let’s remember that empathy and kindness are essential and powerful tools.”

Earlier, Trump had suffered a snub: the presidents of both houses of Congress rejected his proposal to test Covid-19 for senators who will meet in plenary on Monday for covid-19 tests.

Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a joint statement to say that Congress preferred to continue to help front-line establishments over Covid. -19.

Parliamentarians will abide by the recommendations of health authorities and the congressional physician “until these faster technologies can be made more accessible to Americans,” they said.

The United States capital is under confinement until May 15.

Lincoln, “A Great President”

Uninterested in the story, Donald Trump rarely mentions those who preceded him in the White House, except to criticize his predecessor.

Abraham Lincoln, however, is an exception to his few historical references. Since coming to power, the Republican tycoon has never ceased to praise the qualities of the president who abolished slavery, usually to highlight his own virtues.

On Saturday, he retweeted a message from one of his enthusiastic supporters that Trump had done “more for blacks than all other presidents combined.”

“It is true,” said the president, noting that Lincoln “was not bad.”

“I often joke that I can be more presidential than any president in this country, except for Abraham Lincoln. No one can beat Abraham Lincoln. A great president!” Trump had said in 2017.

“Most people don’t even know that he was a Republican … We should insist a little more on that!” He added then.

During a campaign meeting, after he remarked in a speech that he worshiped “Honest Abe,” the nickname given to Lincoln, someone in the crowd yelled “Honest Donald.”

Trump picked up the glove with pleasure. “Honest Donald, yes, thanks!”

.