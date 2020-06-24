Manuel Castells, the Minister of Universities, has joked about coronavirus outbreaks that arose in several countries and related to slaughterhouses. This has been stated in his last appearance in the Senate, in the Senate Committee on Science, Innovation and Universities.

«And sprouts here and sprouts in Germany. By the way, that of Germany is the same as that of the United States, with the meat industry. Something is there. I believe that in the next organic law it is necessary to formally declare that you must all be vegetarians. But the minister of agriculture kills me, so don’t repeat it. You can compensate one thing with the other, right? There are more plants than cows, I don’t know, ”Castells said during his intervention as a joke to point out meat production centers as possible sources of contagion for the pandemic.

The podemita minister has joked about this matter, giving as an example the coronavirus outbreak that was detected a few days ago in an animal slaughterhouse located in the town of Gütersloh, in central Germany. Up to 730 employees of this center were infected with the virus and more than 7,000 were quarantined. This Tuesday, local authorities have confined the district where the slaughterhouse is located, where they live 360,000 people and after detecting the birth of a focus of 1,500 cases of coronavirus.

“Touching is going very well”

Manuel Castells also spoke during his appearance about the next university course, mainly about the measures that the centers must take to be able to give classes to avoid the risk of contagions, such as leaving a meter and a half of distance between each student or the use of a mask.

The podemita minister also made a joke on this matter, stating that «Touching students is very good». Castells is in favor of promoting face-to-face education instead of telematics because “virtual education is a marvel of 35 years and up, when you already have other training.”

“Face-to-face is still the good thing, but there is ‘online’ education that can be very good, and since we have accumulated a lot of experience, let’s prepare ourselves to do better, so that the university can function ‘online’ with quality,” added the minister. from universities.

Manuel Castells took it for granted that in the fall there will be a second wave of coronavirus infections, so he urged universities to find ways to combine physical presence with distance learning. «You have to live dangerously until there is no vaccine, and the question is how we will be prepared for that second wave, “he said.