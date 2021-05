The pandemic has highlighted the essential role of health workers. For some, they are heroes, but they prefer to be classified as people who love their work and do it with passion.

Spending long hours in intensive care is never easy. Much less at the moment. They do the impossible so that seriously ill patients do not die.

Ignacio Grimaldi and Fernando Ramírez spent 12 hours in an intensive care area and show us what a day in the life of a doctor trying to save lives from COVID-19 is like.