WBO orders Joshua to fight Usyk

The WBO Championship Committee has given the teams of WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk 10 days to negotiate and reach an agreement; otherwise, an immediate auction will be called. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn requested an extension until Monday to discuss the issue and other Joshua-related matters, but that request was denied.

If no agreement is reached and an auction is called, the split cannot be greater than 80/20 in Joshua’s favor. The minimum acceptable offer is one million dollars. Either side can request a monetary tendering procedure at any time during the negotiation process.