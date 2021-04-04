WBO orders Herring to defend title against Stevenson

The super featherweight world champion Jamel herring (23-2, 11 KO), who defended his title brilliantly yesterday by beating Carl Frampton before the limit, already has a new challenge.

As expected, he will have to defend his title before the official candidate. And this is none other than Shakur stevenson (15-0, 8 KO). The WBO has ordered that match, albeit with a slight variation. And is that, before so many cancellations of the fight between Herring and Frampton, Stevenson decided not to wait any longer and has made an appointment to continue active. Thus, on June 12 he will face the Namibian Jeremiah Nakathila (21-1, 17 KO).

The WBO has given Herring a few weeks to decide whether to defend the world title against the winner, predictably the young star who was Olympic silver in 2016, or vacate it.

Therefore, if Herring wants to face Oscar Valdez (WBC champion) as it has been rumored, it would not be unifying crowns, being forced to abandon the title that he held with such good performance yesterday.