WBC to launch a boxing channel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The World Boxing Council (WBC) and VIVE Network are working in unison to introduce the world to the world’s first 24-hour professional boxing channel, WBC LIVE. The entertainment center will debut in May 2021 and, for the most part, will be streamed free to connected devices around the world, predominantly in ultra high definition and high dynamic range. The lineup will include weekly commentary shows like WBC Talks and In The Ring, as well as loads of promotional content outlining upcoming fights and athletes.

As the 2020 pandemic nearly wiped out live sports, it served as the biggest impetus for this massive undertaking. WBC and VIVE entered the corner of professional promoters and athletes with a strategy to counter venue closures and lost ticket sales. Backed by world-class streaming and technology partners, WBC LIVE will allow promoters to stream and monetize more fight cards, both titles and non-title fights across multiple divisions and duration, than ever in the highest quality without the cost of prohibitive production. VIVE Network has designed a plan to employ virtual production. The goal is to level the playing field for promoters of all scales by providing a platform to expose their talent in a more accessible environment and further their professional careers.

The linear channel will appeal to sports fans with an appetite for premium streaming events who own the millions of UHD HDR-capable displays, but have little access to UHD HDR entertainment. Fighting fans around the world eager to witness the action will be able to access VIVE’s free downloadable app available through various app ecosystems including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV (Android TV), Roku Channel Store and Smart TV.

“Our mission is to provide professional boxing athletes and promoters with the means to combat obstacles and maintain their livelihoods,” says John Jacaman, director of the VIVE network. “It’s the biggest thing that has happened to the sport of professional boxing in years.”

“We are very excited to fulfill the dream that my father, José Sulaimán, pursued for many years: to spread the talent of young boxers around the world, through the WBC Channel. Today, more than ever, we need to support promoters with innovative schemes within the global WBC platform, ”says Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council.

This joint initiative, known as the WBC Consortium, will not only benefit the sport of boxing, but also its fans around the world. Athletes and promoters who want to learn more about how to take advantage of the universal live events platform, tap into their collective audiences, and consequently expand their notoriety and earning potential should contact contact@wbcboxing.com at WBC. Broadcasters seeking consistent, high-quality professional boxing distribution should contact the VIVE Network directly.