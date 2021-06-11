WBC presents the Liberty belt in Charlo-Montiel

The World Boxing Council has created a special freedom belt to commemorate the “nineteenth.” It will be presented to the winner of the match between WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and Juan Macías Montiel on June 19 in Houston.

“Juneteenth” or “Emancipation Day” is celebrated annually as a holiday on June 19 throughout the United States.

This emancipation proclamation originated as a result of the announcement of General Order number three, by General of the Union Army Gordon Granger, on June 19, 1865, applying to the State of Texas.

The original general architect of the emancipation movement was President Abraham Lincoln. It was promulgated in the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution proclaimed by the United States Senate on April 18, 1864, followed by the House of Representatives on January 31, 1865 and the States themselves, on December 6 of that same year.

Officially slavery was abolished, but racial prejudice and its terrible instruments of segregation had yet to be defeated. The long, painful, and ultimately successful antiwar campaign, led by Dr. Martin Luther King, lasted well into the 20th century. Dr. King, who won the Nobel Peace Prize, was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The World Boxing Council family includes one hundred and seventy nations around the world, regardless of race, color, and creed. Winners of the prestigious Green and Gold Belt are commended for their magnificent dedication and wonderful accomplishments. That is our mission and it will continue to be our standard.

In New York City, the WBC will have an outdoor celebration hosted by WBC Cares and Gleason’s Gym. Here, under the Dumbo extension, Grammy Award-winning musician NabateIsle’s will perform when a replica of this magnificent WBC freedom belt is presented at the Eagle Academy for Young Men in Harlem, by County President Eric Adams. The festival will also commemorate the 40th anniversary of Boxer’s Day, honoring Joe Louis.

The “Junteenth” Freedom Belt is part of the historic celebration of the fundamental rights of Emancipation, underlining the fact that all children, women and men are born equal. This celebration is epitomized by journalist Jimmy Cannon’s famous quote about Joe Louis, which read: “Joe is an honor to his race… The human race!”