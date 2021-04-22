WBC presents ¨Mestizo Belt¨ for Canelo-Saunders on May 8

For. Gabriel F. Cordero

The president of the WBC, Maurico Sulaimán and Alfredo del Mazo, governor of the State of Mexico have made the presentation of the special belt that will be awarded to the winner of the fight between the Mexican, Canelo Álvarez and the British Billy J. Saunders on May 8 in the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The belt highlights the talent and creativity of the artisans of the State of Mexico, who made it.

The “Mestizo Belt” is unique in this type and has been worked with pita, a shiny, fine and resistant fiber that grows in magueys.

¨ We are proud and happy once again for the presentation of a new belt for these great events in May and September of our Mexican National Holidays. Boxing is back and we have declared 2021 the year of boxing. We have fought alongside boxers and promoters so that boxing would remain in force during the pandemic. We remain united and each event is important to us. ”Said Sulaiman

Currently there are 8 commemorative belts and the 2 belts of 2021 join. All the special belts of these events of celebrations of May 5 and September 16 are in tributes to the different ethnic groups that exist in the State of Mexico.