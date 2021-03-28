WBC announces superfly tournament

After receiving input from all parties involved and considering their respective positions, the WBC Board of Governors has unanimously voted in favor of a WBC Super Fly Tournament, which will provide the necessary structure for the super flyweight division and provide fans with boxing around the world a series of big bouts coming.

The WBC has received the applications, which are:

1. WBC super flyweight world champion Juan Francisco Estrada applied to be designated a division franchise boxer.

2. The division mandatory challenger, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, has applied to fight for the WBC world title in light of the fact that he stepped aside to allow for the recent rematch between Estrada and González.

Additionally, there is a worldwide public demand for the third fight Estrada vs. González. His recent fight is already being considered the fight of the year so far, with 2,529 punches thrown and 0 clinches.

The super fly tournament concept created by promoter Tom Loeffler has produced great fights between the four boxers, who will participate in the WBC super super fly tournament.

– Carlos Cuadras defeated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and then lost by very close split decisions against González and Estrada.

– Srisaket Sor Rungvisai lost to Cuadras, defeated González twice and won and lost to Estrada.

– González lost to Srisaket twice, defeated Cuadras and won and lost by split decision against Estrada; Estrada lost to González and Srisaket, and has defeated Srisaket, Cuadras and González consecutively.

In order to properly manage the super flyweight division and service requests to the WBC, as set forth above, the WBC Board of Governors considered and voted in favor of the WBC Super Fly Super Tournament as a general resolution of the status of the division. The tournament will run as set out below.

1. Juan Francisco Estrada will be designated a WBC franchise boxer.

2. The rematch Estrada v. González III has been approved.

3. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will fight Carlos Cuadras for the WBC super flyweight world championship.

4. The winners of the Estrada v. González and Srisaket v. Cuadras will battle each other to determine the only WBC world champion in the super flyweight division.