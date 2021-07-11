WBA does not re-admit Pacquiao as world champion

The Filipino Manny Pacquiao, stripped of his WBA world title last January for taking a year and a half without a fight (with a pandemic in between), will return to the ring next month against Errol Spence, specifically on August 21.

The question was raised as to whether the WBA would re-admit Pacquiao as champion given that the one who was promoted to that position in the offices, Yordenis Ugás, has not fought since then, in addition to the attractiveness that the fight against Spence would have monarch IBF and WBC) were unification of titles.

The Tagalog asked this questionable body to be renamed world champion, since his inactivity had ended and the champion had not defended him either in this half year. They could have gone for it, as Pac-Man won his title in the ring against Keith Thurman, but the WBA has not bowed to the Asian’s request.

Meanwhile, the only fight rumor for Ugás, which Gilberto Mendoza’s men maintain as the best welterweight in the world, places him defending his title against Andre Berto, inactive since 2018.