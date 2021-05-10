WB wants to remix the Arrowverse with the DCEU

Warner Bros would be thinking of re-mixing the Arrowverse with the DCEU

Ezra Miller’s surprise cameo at the Arrowverse The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event was well received by fans as it bridged the separate universes of DC movies and series for the first time, establishing that they exist in the world. same multiverse. That only raised fans’ hopes of another crossover happening in the future, and we’re all set for it to take place in the 2022 movie The Flash. However, we may see the two Universes converge again. franchises beyond this movie.

A new rumor published by Daniel Richtman suggests that Warner Bros wants to participate in the shared DC universe of The CW more often. This, he tells us, will obviously be across the multiverse. Ezra Miller’s solo film will introduce the concept of other universes to the DCEU for the first time, with Barry Allen set to meet Michael Keaton’s Batman from the Burtonverse. And just like it is believed that Keaton could have signed on for various projects, so it is possible that more Arrowverse crossovers will occur after this movie as well.

How could it happen?

We’re still not sure how the Arrowverse will be included in The Flash, but Grant Gustin’s appearance seems like the most likely scenario, just to return the favor of Miller appearing in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Fans would also love to see other TV heroes cross paths with him, perhaps Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl, as Sasha Calle will debut as the DCEU’s Girl of Steel in that same movie. But the good news is that even if the Andy Muschietti movie only features Gustin, there could be a number of cameos in future productions.

Of course, it’s also possible that WB is planning some kind of hybrid project with the DCEU and the Arrowverse for HBO Max, with The CW franchise expanding into streaming. That’s just speculation though, as, as shared by Richtman, it appears the studio has vague plans for more crossovers at this stage.

You can check out the Crisis cameo below.