The Mexican economy will be one of the most affected by the coronavirus in Latin America.

He World Bank (WB) estimated that the Mexican economy will drop 6 percent in 2020 while in Latin America it projected a contraction of 4.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a consequence of the pandemic of coronavirus that expands globally.

According to the report “The economy in the times of Covid-19”, prepared by the World Bank, Mexico and Ecuador are among the countries that will be most affected by their economies, with a drop of 6 percent; followed by Argentina and Brazil with a decline of 5.2 and 5 percent respectively.

For 2021 and 2022, a r2.6 percent moderate recovery in the Latin American economy.

The World Bank emphasized that policies must be adopted on “several fronts” to support the most vulnerable and protect jobs, as well as to avoid a financial crisis in the midst of the social isolation measures that have been taken to curb infections.

“Many families live hand to mouth and do not have the resources to resist the blockades and quarantines necessary to contain the spread of the pandemic,” the organization said, noting the need to extend social assistance programs.

In addition, he stressed that many countries in the region face the crisis with a limited fiscal space and with economies marked by higher levels of informality.

He also recalled that raw material exporting countries they will suffer from the drastic drop in demand in the world.

During the presentation of the report that was carried out this Sunday via videoconference, the chief economist for Latin America, Martín Rama, anticipated that The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States will be reflected in different ways in the Latin American region.

“The governments of Latin America and the Caribbean face the enormous challenge of protecting lives and at the same time limiting economic impacts. This will require targeted and coherent policies on a scale rarely seen before, “said Martín Rama.

To lessen the impact of the coronavirus, the economist suggested three immediate actions that countries should take: make an effort to contain the pandemic, have more resources to deal with the economic emergency and design public policies to contain the effects of Covid-19.

